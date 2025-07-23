Catholic Bishop Applauds Rescue of Priest, 42 Others in Borno Zamfara

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, John Bakeni, has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) and troops of the Nigerian Army for rescuing Reverend Father Alphonsus Afina and 42 other victims of Boko Haram abduction during a separate operations in Borno and Zamfara states.

Reverend Father Afina was kidnapped on June 1 by Boko Haram insurgents. His kidnapping in Gworza, Borno State, hit global headlines, as he had served as a priest in Alaska from September 2017 to 2024.

Kidnapped alongside the priest were an unspecified number of fellow travellers on the Liman Kara-Gwoza road in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Afina and 10 women were rescued by DSS operatives on Monday. Security sources said the operatives were supported by troops of the Nigerian Army, and no ransom was paid for the rescued victims.

Bishop Bakeni, who doubles as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, applauded the gallantry and intelligence of the DSS operatives who rescued the 11 persons unhurt.

The Catholic clergy stressed that the Catholic community worldwide was excited at the news that Father Afina had been rescued after nearly two months in the hands of insurgents.

He said: “Father Afina was travelling from Mubi, Adamawa State, to Maiduguri, when his vehicle was ambushed at a military checkpoint after a rocket-propelled grenade struck one of the vehicles in his convoy, killing one occupant.”

Meanwhile, DSS operatives in Zamfara State, also with support from troops of the Nigerian Army, last week rescued 32 kidnap victims in Shinkafi LGA of the state.

Security sources disclosed that the rescued victims included 27 women and five young boys, who had spent between two and four months in captivity.

The source disclosed that the rescued victims had since been handed over to the state government for medical care and documentation.