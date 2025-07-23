Buhari Pushed Pro-poor, Labour-friendly Policies, Says Union

OnyebuchiEzigbo in Abuja





The Medical And Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has eulogized late President MuhammaduBuhari for standing against policies that would have worsened the living condition of Nigerian masses throughout his tenure in office.

The union said it is common knowledge that President Buhari refused to dance to the tune of the World Bank, IMF, and their leaders who demanded that Nigeria abruptly remove subsidy on electricity and fuel.

The union in its tribute to the late former president jointly signed by the National President, Dr. Kabiru Ado SaniMinjibir and Secretary General Comrade Auwalu Yusuf Kiyawa said that most of Buhari’s policies were guided by his love for the poor and downtrodden in our society.

“Most of all, his love for the poor and downtrodden in our society, his courageous stand against corruption in all its ramifications, stood him out as a true and great leader.

“In fact, his love for young Nigerian children who are the future of Nigeria moved the late president to introduce the school feeding programme, which evidently, drastically reduced the number of out-of-school children.

“He also went further to support families in the country with some stipends through the social investment and poverty alleviation programme.”

Instead, the union said Buhari opted for a gradual process for the benefit and betterment of common Nigerians.

The union also said that farmers in the country will always remember the late former president for the Farmer’s Anchor Borrowing programme, which he conceived and implemented as master-stroke to boost food production in the country.

MHWUN said late President Buhariwill always be on the minds of Nigerian workers as a Labour-friendly president.

According to the union, apart from being instrumental to the increase in the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years and 35 years of service to 40 years, Buhari approved a new teachers’ salary structure.

“The health sector and other sectors of the civil service have recently also benefited from this bureaucratic structural innovation.

“Without hassles, late President Buhari signed into law the N30, 000:00 (Thirty Thousand) Naira minimum wage.

“His fight against the global health dragon called COVID-19, which claimed millions of lives in more civilized climes but with little impact in Nigeria, is very much commended to this day,” it said.