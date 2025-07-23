Babcock University Inducts 86 Medical Laboratory Scientists, Urges Innovation, Tech Advancement

FunmiOgundare





Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, yesterday inducted 86 new professionals into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), as part of efforts towards advancing healthcare through innovation and excellence.

Speaking at the 13th induction ceremony, held at the university’s 600-seater Medical School Auditorium, the Guest Lecturer and Professor of Chemical Pathology and Toxicology, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Augustine Onyeaghala, appealed to the inductees to embrace innovation, ensure quality assurance, and adhere to regulatory standards.

Onyeaghala who spoke on the theme, ‘Unlocking the Future of Medical Laboratory Science: Bridging innovation, Service and Enterprise’, explained the future of Medical Laboratory Science lies in innovation, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

“We must create technologies that are both sustainable and affordable,” he stated.

In his remarks President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AdemolaTayo, underscored the indispensable role of the inductees in the healthcare system.

“Your induction today is not merely a rite of passage. As healthcare systems face growing complexity and limited resources, your relevance as Medical Laboratory Scientists is more critical than ever,” he said.

Head of Department, Prof. Esther Adejumo, reminded the inductees that technical excellence must be paired with ethical responsibility.

“Behind every result is a life waiting for your precision,” she said. “Build the future with accuracy, timeliness, and ethical integrity.”

Dr. Donald Ofili, Acting Registrar/CEO of the MLSCN, urged the new professionals to stay focused, respect client confidentiality, and continuously build on their expertise.

“The future of healthcare is intricately tied to your specialised knowledge. Be unwavering ambassadors of quality,” he said.

Among the highlights of the event was the academic excellence of the graduating class, with 11 students earning First Class honors. Elizabeth KehindeOlukoya emerged as the overall best student in the history of the department.

“This induction is a dream come true,” said Elizabeth KehindeOlukoya. “It represents not just personal achievement but also the responsibility to uphold the values of our profession.”