Again, Troops Thwart Terrorist Attack in Niger, Kill Scores, Recover Weapons, Equipment

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with the Air Component, have once again thwarted a terrorists’ plan to destabilize and rustle livestock in Ragada and Warari communities in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

The troops also killed scores of terrorists and recovered weapons and communication equipment from the convoy of the terrorists advancing from the Baban Doka axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Niger communities.

The Nigerian Army regretted that one brave soldier was fatally injured during the firefight.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, Wednesday, stated that the troops, comprising joint teams from the Mariga and Zuru axes, swiftly launched a coordinated assault near Inana Village in Rijau LGA and engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight.

He also revealed that the Air Component of OPFY provided vital intelligence, surveillance, and air strikes in support of the ground troops, enabling a decisive response during the engagement.

According to him, “Several terrorists were neutralized, and numerous motorcycles and communication equipment were recovered.

“The troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles, one magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 18 motorcycles, among other items. The successful joint assault thwarted the terrorists’ plans to destabilize the area and rustle livestock. Sadly, one brave soldier was fatally injured during the firefight.”

Noting that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma remain resolute in their mandate to defeat terrorists and criminal elements operating across the North-west and parts of the North-central region, Adewusi assured the public of their unwavering commitment to achieving this mandate and urged continued cooperation through the provision of credible information that will support ongoing offensive operations.