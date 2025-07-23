50th Anniversary: 363 Bag First Class, as UNIPORT Graduates 14,861

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), has announced that it would confer first-class on 363 students at its 35th combined convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill while briefing journalists on activities lined up to celebrate the institution’s 50th anniversary and 35th convocation ceremony, announced that 14,861 students will graduate between on 25 and 26.

He commended the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for its commitment to the development and growth of the institution.

The vice-chancellor stated that the institution which was established as a college in 1975 and designated as a federal university in 1977, has evolved into a distinguished centre of academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact.

He said that the growth and accomplishments of UNIPORT are the result of visionary leadership, consistent governmental support, stakeholders’ engagement, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Georgewill added that the physical development of the university has been significantly enhanced with support from the federal government through the needs assessment intervention, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), capital projects, among others.

The VC highlighted some of the achievements of the institution to include, infrastructural development, UNIPOR solar farm, accreditation and expansion of academic programmes, scholarship scheme and student support, global visibility, research collaboration and grants.

“In collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency, the university is presently implementing a 10.7MW solar hybrid power project that will provide stable electricity to the institution, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UP THE), and surrounding communities.

“This represents a landmark in our journey towards sustainability and energy independence. We are grateful to the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for this initiative,” the VC said.

He also thanked the federal and state governments for being part of its success story these 50 years. “Your contributions have enabled the university to enhance its infrastructure, expand its academic aids, and improve the overall learning environment for students.”

He also announced that the university is currently running a robust scholarship scheme with the support of 13 benefactors. “Through their generosity, over 1,000 students across various disciplines are enjoying tuition support and academic mentorship. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and access to education for all.”

On its challenges, the VC explained that the university is facing land encroachment by grabbers, needs: more funding, hostel accommodation, more staff quarters, internal roads, streetlights, new central administrative building and more office spaces, and fencing of the university.

Providing a statistics of the graduands, Georgewill said that out of the 14,861 students, 9,788 are for the award of first degree certificates, while 2,008 are for postgraduate diplomas, 2,131 are for masters degrees and 934 are for Doctor of Philosophy.

He added that the university will confer honorary doctorate degree on the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; former Kastina Governor, Aminu Masari; and Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.