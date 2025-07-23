  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

46th CBN Senior Tennis: Adeleye Stops Ajang, Ogunsakin through to 3rd Round

The  2025 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) Senior National Tennis Championship Men’s Singles defending champion, Daniel Adeleye yesterday handed a 2-0 defeat to Ajang Sylvanus to book his second round ticket 

Adeleye overpowered Ajang 6-3, 3-6, 6-3  to advance.

Similarly, Kwanje Elisha lost 1-6, 3-6 to upcoming player, Seun Ogunsakin who has berthed the third round with the win.

In other singles games yesterday, Endurance Ehigiemusoe triumphed  2-1 over Morakinyo Akinwale, beating him 7-6, 6-1 to advance into the 3rd round.

Joining the third round train is Ibrahim Suleiman  that defeated Ezekiel Azi, 6-2, 7-5 and Emmanuel Michael beat Akeem Azeez 6-2, 6-0 .

Former champion Thomas Otu continued his impressive runs this year with a 2-1 victory over Akagha Paul whom he defeated 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their second round game.

The remaining second round matches  were ongoing as at the time of this report as rain disrupted proceedings in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, the men and women’s doubles event started yesterday and will continue today.

