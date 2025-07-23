327 Graduate from Chrisland Schools as Leaders Inspire with Messages of Purpose, Service

Funmi Ogundare

Chrisland School recently celebrated a significant academic milestone by holding a joint valedictory service for the Class of 2025. A total of 327 graduating students across its five campuses were honored in a grand ceremony with the theme ‘Empowered to Soar.. Equipped to Conquer’, to mark the culmination of their secondary education.

The event, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, drew a large crowd of proud parents, guardians, alumni, staff, and other distinguished guests.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi expressed excitement about the graduating class, saying that the graduands have been empowered with academic and leadership programmes both locally and internationally.

She congratulated the class and their parents for encouraging them every step of the way.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, advised the graduating class to take deliberate steps toward discovering their purpose in life and mapping out a clear path to achieve it.

He emphasised the importance of reflection and intentional living. “You must begin to think about the subjects that matter in the future and ask yourself meaningful questions about your life’s purpose,” he said. “Live your life according to a defined timeline. What do you want to achieve, and when? These are the questions you must answer.”

He expressed hope that their destinies will shine brightly and contribute to the advancement of Nigeria. “May your light never dim, and through you, may Nigeria rise to greater heights,” he said.

The Rt. Revd. Peter Rotimi Oludipe, Bishop of the Diocese of Ijebu (Anglican Communion), and Prof. Luqman Adedeji, a Muslim cleric and Head of the Department of Art Education at the University of Lagos, urged the graduating class to put God first in their journey towards purpose and excellence.

In their exhortations, the clerics emphasised the importance of spiritual grounding and moral discipline.

“Put God first and walk in His ways. Do His will,” they advised. “Temptations and distractions will come, but you must stay focused. Guide yourself, make the right decisions, and above all, never joke with prayer. It is essential in everything you do.”

Also addressing the graduates, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, stressed the importance of nurturing their relationship with God while also maintaining strong bonds with family and friends.

He encouraged them to embrace values-driven living and to be intentional about building good character.

“It’s about constantly rethinking your values. Develop the capacity to love and serve others,” he said.

He reminded them to always look for ways to give back to their community, saying, “The path to greatness is through service.”

The valedictorian, Joana Eke, explained that the class of 2025’s achievements were not only a result of talent but the outcome of unwavering discipline and consistent effort in the face of academic and personal challenges.

“This moment reminds us that success is born not just of talent, but of consistency, focus, and discipline,” she said. Quoting motivational speaker Jim Rohn, she added, “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.”

She paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Dr. Winifred Awosika, founder and Chairman of Chrisland Schools, as well as the apex management team, teachers, and parents who supported the students’ journey from their first day to graduation.

“Our success today is a testament to vision, intentionality, and the power of a supportive academic environment,” Joana stated, noting that students from all units of the school were united by a shared experience of being prepared not just for exams, but for life.