UNICEF, Sokoto State Govt Partner on Capacity Strengthening Initiative

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, has stated that proper planning is said to be a prerequisite for achieving any policy and program while declaring open a two-day capacity strengthening workshop organized by the ministry in collaboration with UNICEF, at Azbir Hotel, BirninKebbi.

He noted this was why the ministry deemed it necessary to facilitate the training for planning, monitoring, and evaluation officers of different ministries, departments, and agencies to strengthen their capacity on planning, documentation, monitoring, and reporting for effective service delivery.

The Commissioner further noted the workshop came at the right time when the state is in the process of developing its Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), State Development Plan (SDP), and 2026 budget proposal.

To this end, Dr. Zayyana appreciated Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State for supporting his ministry and UNICEF for their numerous interventions towards the development of the state.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ahmad LadanAla, described planning, monitoring, and evaluation officers of ministries, departments, and agencies as the backbone of the state’s growth and development.

Professor Ala emphasized the need for them to justify their duties diligently through effective data collection, harmonization, and presentation to policymakers for the benefit of citizens.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Home Affairs, AlhajiUsmanArzikaBodinga, praised the organizers of the training, which according to him, would add value to decision-making in governance.

He also observed that it would enhance economic growth as well as improve societal well-being and service delivery in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Monitoring and Evaluation, UNICEF Abuja, Mr. Wayne Bacale, spoke on the objectives and expectations of the workshop, emphasizing the need for participants to actively participate and share ideas and expertise during the session to achieve the desired objectives.

The Chief M&E of UNICEF also reiterated their readiness to support the state in improving the lot of its citizens.

In their separate speeches, the Director of Planning of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, AlhajiSaniAbdullahi, and State Chairman of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa, spoke on the importance of the workshop and thanked the Commissioner of the Ministry and UNICEF for their commitment to enhancing productivity through a series of capacity-building initiatives.

Those in attendance at the event were, some state government officials as well as that of UNICEF from Abuja including The Chief Field Office, UnicefSokoto, Mr. Michael Juma, among others.