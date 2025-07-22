I wish to commend the Kwara State Government for its recent efforts in addressing the security challenges in Kwara North Senatorial District. There is the urgent need for the federal authorities to intensify support in order to completely eliminate the persistent threat of banditry in the region.

I wish to express deep concern over the recurring cases of attacks, kidnappings, and killings by armed bandits across villages in Kwara North, a major security crisis that continues to unsettle local communities. While we must acknowledge the encouraging response from the Kwara State government, particularly the deployment of additional security personnel to the affected areas, it is time for the federal authorities to step in and complement these efforts. Without coordinated intervention, there is a real risk of the violence escalating to other parts of the state. Recent reports have shown that the bandits now operate with alarming boldness, moving about openly on motorcycles while wielding AK-47 rifles with impunity. This has led to mass displacement of villagers, many of whom have fled their homes and farmlands for fear of being attacked, kidnapped, or killed.

The growing insecurity has already dealt a blow to the state’s economic prospects. Only recently, Kwara State lost a vital investment opportunity that was due to be sited in Patigi Local Government, a project that came through the tireless efforts of the state government. Unfortunately, the prevailing insecurity discouraged the investors from proceeding. The strategic economic importance of Kwara North, describing it as a region richly endowed with fertile land ideal for mechanized farming, which holds great potential for both local development and foreign exchange generation.

The continued presence of bandits in this area threatens to sabotage these opportunities and could significantly derail the economic wellbeing of the people and the state as a whole. I conclude by calling for a united front in combating the menace. Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that all stakeholders—including local vigilantes and regular security agencies—collaborate effectively to flush out the criminal elements and restore peace to our communities.

Malam Tajudeen Audu, Makaman Lafiagi, Kwara State