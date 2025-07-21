MFM to Kickoff Title Defence Against First DeepWaters on Tuesday 

The 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier Basketball League will kickoff off on Tuesday at the indoor Sportshall of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City Edo State, as defending champions, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Basketball take the tipoff with First Deep Waters.

The annual elite women basketball league is sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

After two morning games at the same venue on Tuesday, First DeepWaters will file out against the Champions at 1pm as the Olukoya girls will be expected to show the stuff that made them the best in the country last year.

The first match of the day will be played between Sunshine Angels and Bayelsa Blue Whales at 9am while the second game slated for 11am will see First Bank and Delta Force tango for honours.

In the last game of Day one scheduled to start at 3pm, IGP Queens will try Dolphins for size.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Adaora Umeoji, has assured stakeholders that the women basketball league which the company has been sponsoring for about 20 years would be getting bigger and better every year.

Umeoji expressed delight over how the competition has produced national team stars over the years just as D’Tigress have been ruling the continent by winning the AfroBasket in the past four editions courtesy of the products of Zenith Bank Women Premier League.

The MFM Basketball team won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the league.