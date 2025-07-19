Winpart by CFAO Opens New Outlet at ASPAMDA Market, Expanding Nationwide Footprint

Bennett Oghifo

Winpart by CFAO, a leading multi-brand distributor of genuine automotive spare parts in Nigeria, has opened its newest retail outlet at Suite 2, Favour Plaza, ASPAMDA Market, within the bustling Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

This strategic expansion into ASPAMDA, Africa’s largest auto parts market, marks another significant step in Winpart’s mission to bring genuine, reliable, and affordable automotive parts closer to Nigeria vehicle owners, retailers, fleet owners, workshop owners, and mechanics.

With the opening of the ASPAMDA outlet, customers in and around the Trade Fair axis now have easier access to a wide range of quality spare parts from globally trusted brands, such as Motul lubricants, Kavo, Denso, Bosch, Cworks, Valeo, and more, all backed by the trusted service and the support of CFAO Mobility.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Denis Martin, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, said: “The ASPAMDA outlet reinforces our customer-first approach. We are bringing parts to the heart of where people need them, ensuring convenience, authenticity that defines the Winpart brand.”

Also commenting, Mr. Eric Fantodji, General Manager of Winpart by CFAO, stated: “This new branch reflects our commitment to supporting the Nigerian automotive aftermarket with not only top-quality parts, but also proximity and service. ASPAMDA is a major hub, and our presence here means we are better positioned to serve both end-users and professionals with speed, trust, and technical expertise.

“With ASPAMDA, Amuwo Odofin, and Victoria Island Sanusi Office, we continue to increase our presence within Lagos”.

Winpart by CFAO is steadily expanding its footprint across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, reinforcing Nigeria’s mobility sector with reliable quality and service.

The ASPAMDA branch is manned by knowledgeable professionals, ready to offer expert advice and tailored product recommendations to every customer.

The company says “Customers, mechanics, retailers, and distributors are invited to visit the new store for special opening offers and to explore a wide selection of genuine automotive spare parts and lubricants.

“As a next step to the opening, we are looking for distributors and retailers in and out of the market to enjoy the great offers available to them”.

Winpart by CFAO is a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility, distributing multi-brand spare parts and lubricants in Nigeria. Known for its reliability and expansive network, Winpart delivers high-quality solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the country.

With a network that spans major cities and access to international OEM-certified parts, Winpart ensures value, performance, and peace of mind to vehicle owners, retailers, and distributors.