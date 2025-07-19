  • Saturday, 19th July, 2025

Tinubu Assures Akwa Ibom of Continued Support, Devt

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the continued development of Akwa Ibom State, assuring that the Federal Government will work closely with the state in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the state’s ARISE Agenda.

The President gave the assurance on Friday, July 18, 2025, when he received in audience the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governor Umo Eno; and two senators from the state, Senator Aniekan Akpan and Senator Ekong Sampson.

President Tinubu emphasized his dedication to inclusive national development and praised Governor Eno’s ARISE Agenda as a strategic complement to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The visit also featured the formal presentation of Senators Aniekan Akpan and Ekong Sampson, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In addition, the delegation used the occasion to commiserate with the President on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a national loss and acknowledging his legacy in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

