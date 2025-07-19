THE DANGEROUS RISKY TRIO 

Excessive speed increases the risk of dying in a car crash. This is because higher speeds increase both the likelihood of a crash occurring, as well as the severity. Excessive speed also increases the risk of tyre burst due to the added stress and heat generated, potentially leading to a blowout. Meanwhile, tyre failure due to excessive speed is commonplace. Both excessive speed and tyre burst are a silent threat and dangerous traps that road users face daily, especially if the tyre which influences a vehicle’s handling, braking, acceleration and overall stability is substandard. Fatigue completes the risky circle

Before I dwell on this trio, let me share this interesting farewell tribute from an Arsenal fan to our late hero, Diogo Jota. The tribute perhaps sums up my thoughts, including those of other fans and football lovers even as we wish his tragic death was fake news or April fool. The unknown fan wrote, ’Every time you came to play against Arsenal, we never wanted to see you on the pitch. But, now, I would gladly welcome all your goals-if it meant we could see you one more time’’.

Like Jota, Robert Firmino, the Brazilian and former Liverpool attacking midfielder star was also a dread and threat each time Arsenal played them. Unlike Jota whom we mourn, we celebrated Firmino’s departure from Anfield after his displeasure with the then coach, following his last-minute substitution against Wolves in the Premier League back in 2023 after eight years at the club, scoring 111 goals and 75 assists in 392 appearances…

But while I was reflecting on the complexities of Diogo’s death, I stumbled on this interesting video clip, which I hope is not another artificial intelligence trick which gave us a bit of an insight of Diogo’s background. It opened up with a voice saying, ‘I am Diogo Jota, and this is something I have never had the chance to say to my wife. We met when we were 13 and fell in love at 16 and basically grew up together.

Back then, my family did not have much; food at the training ground was too expensive. My lunch was a ham sandwich my mum made for me but Rute, she’d bring me my favorite things like Portuguese eggs, tarts and stakes. Her family wasn’t wealthy either. She just saved up all her pocket money and spent it on me. A lot of people think that a footballer’s life is all glamour but only she knows how tough every step has been for me. Later we had three kids and I promised to be the best dad

Unfortunately, he did not live to fulfil this dream and desire. In faraway Spain, Liverpool forward and Portuguese national team player with about 50 caps, Diogo Jotta, 28 years and Andre Silva, his brother, bid us farewell, just 10 days after his wedding. Both were involved in a car crash which occurred in Cernadilla, Zamora, in northwestern Spain. They were driving to Santander to catch a ferry back to England ahead of the start of Liverpool pre-season training, according to CNN. He was advised against flying because of recent surgery.

The Spains Guardia Civil in a statement, said that their investigation,’’ points to a road accident due to a burst tyre while overtaking’’. The car, a Lamborghini, subsequently caught fire. Meanwhile, a Spanish government source said the police were investigating the crash as ‘’a possible speeding incident. This suspected causative factor is the reason behind the focus on the silent threat of tyre and excessive speed.

Diogo is not the first player to die young. Four others had also died. They include Emiliano Sala, an Argentine footballer who died in a plane crash in the English Channel in 2019 after signing for Cardiff city, Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian winger who passed away in February 2023 at 31 due to injuries sustained in the Turkish earthquake. He played for clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle and Hatai sports.

Others were Raphael Dwamena, another Ghanaian striker who died in October 2023, at 28 due to a heart condition while playing for FC Blau Weib Leipzig in Austria. He collapsed during a match and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and Mojeka Madisha, a South African footballer who died in a car accident in 2020 at 25. He was a talented defender and played for Melody Sundowns and succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash

Except for Atsu, others including Diogo died between the ages of 25 and 28years. Nine others died in crashes. They include Jose Antonio, ex -Arsenal and Real Madrid who died in 2019 at 35 in a car crash, Freddy Rincon, Columbian legend and ex- Real Madrid who passed away in 2022 also in a crash, Juanito Gomez, another ex- Real Madrid star in 1992 at the age of 37,Laurie Cunningham, who played for Real Madrid and Manchester United who died in 1989 in crash.

The list also includes Rommel Fernandez of Valencia who died in 1993 at 27years, Georgy Asparuhov, the Bulgarian legend who died in 1971 at 28 along with teammates, Nikola Kotkov, Peter Houseman, ex-Chelsea who died in 1977, Marino klinger, the Columbian footballer who died in 1975 in a drowning accident, and Heraldo Bezerra another Brazilian who played for Atletico de Madrid in 1977 also in a car crash.

Today, while we are still mourning the loss of this young and great footballer, I am interested in the circumstances that might have led to his death as a warning and guide to the living to drive and live. From both ongoing Police preliminary investigation reports and other sources, the tragedy like most tragedies was avoidable. With all sense of decency and respect for our brother, Diogo, had three or more obvious chances of avoiding death.The same is the case in most crashes.

Avoidable reports reveal that shortly after surgery, Doctors advised against flying and so he chose to return by land. So, what were the opportunities to avoid the fatality. First, he chose a wrong vehicle for about a ten hours trip; a Lamborghini which is not suitable for long drive although fast, but not for someone recovering from surgery. Report says they drove from Portugal through Spain, to port of Santander, a nearly ten-hour trip. For the records, Lamborghini is not typically the most comfortable or practical choice for extended trips as they lack the comfort, storage and fuel economy ideal for long trips.

They are built for speed and handling, offering a powerful and exhilarating driving experience.However, the low ground clearance can make speed bumps and uneven roads problematic. Secondly, according to reports before setting out, he allegedly noticed tyres and brake seemed faulty which he wanted to check but Andre convinced otherwise. The last chance was to take breaks because ten hours without a stop is risky and dangerous.

The report claims they drove without stopping and at night with low visibility at high speed of 202 miles per hour which was extremely dangerous. Speed increases the risk of dying in a crash and that was exactly what happened. The suspected faulty tyre blew during high-speed overtaking, causing the car to lose control, thereby crashing through the guard rail and caught fire. Even when the tyre burst, they could have survived if the speed was common sense speed.

Most importantly, we cannot rule out youthful exuberance. This journey was coming eleven days after his wedding with all the memories that goes with successful weddings. So, it was still a period of merriment, fun and excitement. Lastly , these were two young men aged and 28 and 25 in the car without an adult to guide and counsel on the risk of excessive speeding and fatigue.