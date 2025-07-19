  • Saturday, 19th July, 2025

Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar Attends Muslim World Leaders Summit in Oxford

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sunday Ehigiator 

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, yesterday, joined other prominent Muslim world leaders at the prestigious Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in England for a high-level summit marking the Centre’s 40th anniversary.

The two-day event, which also included the Annual General Meeting of the Centre’s Board of Trustees, was formally declared open by the Centre’s Grand Patron, His Majesty King Charles III, in a well-attended ceremony in Oxford. 

A statement signed by a member of the Sultan’s delegation, Dr. Danladi Bako, revealed that the gathering drew a host of global Islamic figures and dignitaries including former President of Turkey, Abdullah Gül; Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal; and Sultan Nazrin Shah of Malaysia, all of whom, alongside Sultan Saad, serve as members of the Centre’s Board of Trustees.

“The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies has, among its cardinal objectives, the goal of promoting interfaith dialogue, inter-civilisational understanding, Islamic finance, environment issues, fellowships, scholarship and the growth of Muslim youths in Britain. 

“His Eminence Sultan Saad Abubakar in his remarks after the meeting enjoined citizens of the world in general and Africa in particular to embrace peace and dialogue all the time for us to engender social harmony and peaceful co-existence as our guiding principle since Islam remains a religion of peace. 

“The Sultan was accompanied on the trip to England by his Sarkin Fada Alh Kabir Aminu Tafida.”

