Silver Screen Icon, Rita Dominic Marks 50th in Style

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Superstar actress, Rita Dominic is set to wow her fans, friends and industry colleagues with a series of memorable celebrations marking her 50th birthday, starting with an intimate dinner. The multiple award-winning actress and filmmaker shared this in a post.

She also shared stunning photos of herself in a flowing white dress, exuding peace, power and poise! “First of many birthday celebrations starting with an intimate dinner with the fam and very few close friends. Next week we party hard,” she wrote on Instagram.

With a career spanning almost three decades, Rita’s posts triggered an outpouring of love from fans, friends and colleagues across the globe, with many praising not just her beauty at 50 but the grace with which she’s lived her life both on and off-screen.

Interestingly, Riri as she’s affectionately called has mastered the art of reinventing herself to remain relevant in a constantly evolving industry. Those following her colourful career may attest to her taking on diverse roles, exploring different aspects of the film and entertainment industry.