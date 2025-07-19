Runsewe to Host FTAN President, Nkereuwem Onung

Charles Ajunwa



Former Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr. Segun Runsewe, has inaugurated a committee to organise a valedictory party in honour of Mr. Nkerewuem Onung, the outgoing President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

Describing Onung as a resilient leader and visionary, Runsewe praised his exceptional ability to manage diverse interests within the tourism ecosystem.

“Nkereuwem Onung deserves our appreciation and honour,” Runsewe said. “If you understand how complex it is to manage Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector and its many operators, you’ll agree that Onung’s leadership in keeping FTAN united through challenging times is remarkable. That’s why I have decided to personally organise a night of praise and honour for this humble and outstanding gentleman.”

The valedictory celebration will hold during the FTAN Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Abuja between July 28 and 31, 2025.

To lead the planning of the event, Runsewe appointed Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, immediate past President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), as Chairperson. Also named as a member of the committee is Mr. Frank Meke, a renowned cultural tourism journalist and CEO of Creative Naija, a leading cultural tourism-focused radio show.

In her acceptance, Akporiaye, who also heads the FTAN 2025 AGM Planning Committee, pledged to deliver a befitting event in honour of Mr. Onung. She also expressed gratitude to Runsewe for his unwavering commitment to the growth, unity, and recognition of the private sector in the Nigerian tourism industry.

Onung is set to bow out of office on July 31, 2025, after completing two impactful terms as FTAN President. His tenure is widely celebrated for fostering strong collaborations between industry stakeholders, government institutions, and private sector players.

During his leadership, Nigeria re-established its presence on the global tourism stage, particularly through participation at the World Travel Market in London. His term also witnessed significant institutional shifts, including the brief creation of a stand-alone Ministry of Tourism—later remerged with Culture—reflecting the federal government’s renewed recognition of culture as the bedrock of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Onung currently serves as the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Culture and Tourism. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and a BOT member of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN).