Remita, WAEC Partner to Simplify Registration Process

As the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) opens registration for its 2025 Second Series, leading payment technology platform,Remita has reaffirmed its commitment to equitable access to education by enabling seamless purchase of registration PINs across digital and physical channels nationwide.

Remita explained that its partnership with WAEC will simplify registration process for students writing WAEC exam offering easy and secure pin purchase across its digital and physical channels nationwide.

Head of Enterprise Assets at Remita, Chinedu Alisa explained further that alliance with the body sought to tackle persistent barriers to WAEC registration, including payments, unreliable platforms, and limited reach in underserved areas.

“We are not new to this. We have built the infrastructure that powers not just business and government transactions, but moments that shape lives – like a student securing their future.

“Our technology serves millions, yet we remain focused on each individual and their journey. Writing the WAEC exam is a defining milestone for many, and every seamless transaction on our platform brings them one step closer to their next chapter. At Remita, we are not just processing payments, we are enabling possibilities”, he assured.

Alisa reiterated the capacity of the platform to supports high-volume transactions, connects directly to banks, merchants, and payment providers.

He declared also that the platform was designed to scale with the needs of a growing digital population.

“Our mission has always gone beyond business. It’s about national development, equity, and innovation. Whether it’s WAEC, salaries, taxes, transfers, or donations, we are the platform that powers every payment for everyone and everywhere”, he said