Princess Kelechi Oghene: My Goal Is to Make USGEAAN Visible, Vibrant, Valued

Dr. Princess Kelechi Oghene is a dynamic strategic PR consultant, author, and serial entrepreneur. She is contesting as the voice of legacy for USGEAAN elections. In this conversation with Azuka Ogujiuba she discusses her candidacy for the role of Public Relations Secretary, elaborating more on her proven track record of building legacy platforms and amplifying African excellence. She is equally making waves in the alumni space

hat is the full meaning of USGEAAN?

USGEAAN stands for the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria. It is a distinguished network of Nigerian alumni who have participated in prestigious U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs such as IVLP, YALI, Fulbright, TechWomen, and others. USGEAAN represents a collective voice of leadership, development, and global collaboration across sectors.

Why have you chosen to contest for USGEAAN PR Secretary?

I believe it’s time for a bold voice with a proven record. My entire career has centered around telling powerful African stories, building visibility for changemakers, and forming lasting institutional partnerships. With USGEAAN entering a new era, I’m stepping up to ensure we don’t just grow—we shine.

What strengths make you the best candidate for this role?

I bring the platform, the pedigree, and the power. From founding the GAH Awards that has celebrated over 7,000 changemakers, to training 12,000+ women through GMYT Fashion Academy, I’ve created impact at scale. I’ve authored 9 books, built the GMYT Hostel for student housing, and led top-tier media projects with brands like Arise News, Air Peace, and SPAR. I am a movement.

What’s your core agenda if elected?

To elevate the alumni brand by telling our stories across platforms—visually, audibly, and strategically. I will lead with visibility, legacy-building, and powerful brand partnerships that give USGEAAN the voice it deserves on the global stage.

What sets your campaign apart from others?

I am not campaigning on promises—I’m campaigning on proof. From tennis tournaments at Ikoyi Club to hosting 100+ women at the IWD Business Summit, everything I present is rooted in real results. I’m not here to experiment. I’m here to execute.

What kind of impact do you hope to make within the alumni network?

My goal is to transform USGEAAN into a media-visible, partnership-driven platform that its members are proud of. Through elite storytelling, international brand alignment, and alumni engagement, we’ll be seen, respected, and remembered.

You’ve mentioned visibility and legacy a lot throughout your campaign. What does visibility mean to you in the context of USGEAAN?

Visibility, for me, means strategic amplification of what alumni are doing across sectors. It means creating platforms to celebrate our collective brilliance, from media spotlights to collaborative brand partnerships. Just like we’ve done with GAH Elite Magazine and the GAH Awards, I want to ensure that alumni are not just working in silence—their impact must be seen, heard, and celebrated globally.

Speaking of celebration, we’ve heard the GAH Awards is returning in December. Can you share more about that?

Yes! The 2025 GAH Awards will be held on Saturday, December 13, at Eko Hotels & Suites, with a capacity for 1,200 distinguished guests. This year’s theme is “Africa Reimagined: Innovation, Inclusion & Sustainable Growth.” It’s not just an award show; it’s a celebration of those who redefine boundaries. We’re already attracting premium brands and preparing a power-packed showcase of legacy and influence—exactly the kind of media visibility I intend to bring to USGEAAN.

How do you intend to replicate the success of the GAH Awards for USGEAAN?

It starts with structure and storytelling. The same frameworks we’ve used to secure high-level sponsors like Air Peace, Sovereign Trust, SPAR, and Arise News, I will deploy to position USGEAAN as a respected brand. From hosting alumni features to creating high-visibility PR moments—USGEAAN will no longer be a background association. It will become a bold, recognized voice on the global stage.

What’s the most important PR strength you’re bringing to the table?

Credibility backed by execution. I’m not a candidate of promises—I’m bringing documented proof of influence, from authoring 9 books to organizing elite tournaments, hosting pan-African summits, managing brand partnerships, and telling over 7,000 changemakers’ stories. These are not experiments. These are platforms I’ve built, led, and scaled. I’m bringing that tested capacity into service.

Beyond platforms and partnerships, every business I lead was built from scratch—in Nigeria’s economy, with no external shortcuts. I didn’t inherit systems—I created them. And I’ve trained over 12,000 others to do the same. That’s not just leadership. That’s structure, resilience, and a proven PR engine USGEAAN can trust.

What’s your final message to USGEAAN voters?

USGEAAN is not a platform to try out PR—it’s a platform to scale what already works. I am not coming to build from scratch; I’m coming to build with strength. Vote Dr. Princess Oghene—the voice that will tell our story the way it deserves to be told.

When you are not busy, how do you relax?

I find relaxation in intentional solitude. Whether it’s a quiet spa day, a few pages of an empowering book, or simply enjoying a wellness walk with soft music in the background, I prioritize rest as much as I do results. Wellness isn’t a luxury for me — it’s a strategy.

For you, who is a ‘complete woman?

A complete woman is one who understands her value beyond titles. She is graceful, driven, compassionate, and unapologetically impactful. She builds — not just empires, but people. She leads with strength, nurtures with wisdom, and dares to defy limits while still creating room for others to rise. That is who I strive to be every day.

Who has inspired you most in life and why?

My greatest inspiration is my mother. Her resilience, integrity, and sacrificial leadership taught me that strength isn’t loud — it’s consistent. She inspired me to be a woman of substance, to rise above challenges, and to always choose legacy over popularity. Every platform I stand on is a reflection of the foundation she laid.

If you were to go on a luxury holiday weekend, what five things would you take with you?

Oh, definitely. Firstly, a powerful book or manuscript-in-progress — I never travel without inspiration. Secondly, my wellness journal — because reflection deepens gratitude. Thirdly, a signature perfume — I believe every scent tells a story. Fourthly, Silk resort wear and chic sunglasses — comfort must meet elegance. Fifthly, My GAH Elite Club Card — because even in leisure, I’m building legacy and networks.