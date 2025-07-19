Organisation Supports Widows with N6M Business Grants

Omolabake Fasogbon

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Capital For Her’ has disbursed over N6 million in business grants to support 20 widows across Lagos, Ibadan, and Abeokuta, helping them rebuild their lives through entrepreneurship.

The gesture aimed at empowering widows towards financial independence, by providing beneficiaries with capital to start or scale their businesses, alongside mentorship and educational support for their children.

Executive Director and Matron of the NGO, Mrs. Veronica Folorunsho, stated that the move was necessary to help widows in the country grow their businesses, reclaim confidence, and uplift their families.

“The loss of a husband is not just emotional, it’s often a loss of financial security and identity. This programme is not just charity, it’s an investment.

Through this programme, we are helping widows achieve financial independence and restore their sense of purpose”, she declared.

Beyond the grants, Folorunsho said the initiative also priortises funding of essential resources seeing to the welfare of widows and their children.

“By investing in both mothers and their children, we are not just addressing immediate needs, we are building a stronger and more empowered generation,” she remarked.

One of the beneficiaries, Toyin Omadoku used her grant to scale her poultry business.