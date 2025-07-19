Obi: Leadership Failure Responsible for Decay In Health Institutions

.I can’t guarantee your security in Edo next time, Okpebholo tells former Anambra gov

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that leadership failure is responsible for the decay in health institutions across the country.

This was as Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that next time Obi comes to Edo without telling him, his security will not be guaranteed.

Obi said this yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the students of Faculty of Dentistry, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozala, Enugu State.

He told the students that he decided to pay the visit after receiving a letter from the faculty’s re-accreditation fundraising committee wherein the committee requested for his financial support for the re-accreditation.

He said upon receipt of the letter signed by one of the students, he had contacted the authorities of the institution who confirmed to him that the request was genuine, so he decided to visit to see the situation on ground, promising the students that in addition to his personal donation, he would also solicit other good spirited individuals to support the faculty.

The former Anambra State governor handed over a cheque of N15 million to the students through the duo of the Chairman of the Re-accreditation Fundraising Committee, Comrade Boston Chukwuemeka (Jnr) and President of the University of Nigeria Dental Students Association, Comrade Daniel Ogba.

Addressing the students, Obi “I was a student at the UNN, and as a student of UNN, President (Shehu) Shagari visited Nsukka then and slept in Nsukka. During the visit Shagari interacted with the students who told him what they needed. You are the ones that need the facilities in the university, not the lecturers. Lecturers are your best friends.

“Let me start by commending you for struggling to be here to study without being given the adequate facilities and support.

“I had planned to pay this visit earlier after receiving the letter from one of you, but I had to shift it because of the mourning period of our president (Muhammadu Buhari) which ended yesterday (Thursday, 16th August).

“I didn’t even tell the Provost that I was coming because I just want to make the visit unofficial to come and see the situation on ground. I am a Lion myself, I was a student at the UNN, so I don’t need any permission before I can come.

“I have passed through some of the best universities in the world. I’m an alumnus of Oxford University, Harvard, Cambridge, so I know about a school that does not have facilities and not functional,” Obi stated.

He said that the UNTH had produced so many great people who are making impacts across the country and globally, but lamented over the level of decay in the health institution.

Obi, who said that issues of health are the most important aspects of human existence, expressed regrets that the leadership of the country has not been giving the sector the desired attention.

For instance, Obi stated that about N6 billion was spent for construction of legislators’ car park at the National Assembly, and described the action as a misplaced priority.

Meanwhile, Governor Okpebholo said whatever happens to the former Anambra State governor anytime he visits Edo without informing him, he (Obi) should take it.

Obi, had last week Tuesday, visited St. Philomena Hospital in Benin City and donated the sum of N15m.

Okpebholo stated this at Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area, wherehe received the lawmaker representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben in the House of Representatives, Hon. Marcus Onobun from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “I am sending a direct message to him. He cannot come to Edo without telling me. A new Sheriff is in town. The man who said he did not get “shi shi”, came the other day to donate N15m.

“His security cannot be guaranteed. We are serious about it. Whatever that happens to him when he comes to Edo State, he will take it. He came the other day and donated N15m. By the time he left after donating the money, there was crisis and three people died in Benin. Tell Obi he should not come to Edo without telling me.”

