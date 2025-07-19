Live & Unplugged with Tonie Set to Light up Lagos

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Lagos’ vibrant nightlife scene is about to welcome a refreshing new experience as Tonie the Emperor, the fast-rising Afro-fusion artist known for his soulful sound and boundary-pushing performances, unveils Live & Unplugged with Tonie, a premium, curated live music showcase happening Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

The event which would take place at Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, is set against an atmospheric, candlelit backdrop. Live & Unplugged is designed to bring together lovers of art, rhythm, and refined nightlife. The night promises raw, acoustic sets, special guest appearances, and immersive storytelling through sound, offering attendees a distinct alternative to the city’s typical high-energy concerts.

“This isn’t just another Lagos show, it’s an experience. We’re creating a moment that feels personal, authentic, and deeply connected,” said Emmanuella Igomu, PR & Talent Manager at Emperor Entertainment, the team behind Tonie the Emperor. “We want our guests to unwind, connect, and enjoy music as it was meant to be, live, intimate, and soulful.”

Speaking to the brain behind the sound, Tonie said the show was put together to mark his birthday in an intimate way. “This is my gift to you and myself on Sunday, July 27th. Come experience Tonie Live and unplugged, a special edition to mark my birthday.”

The exclusive showcase will host a curated guest list of tastemakers, creative industry insiders, and urban professionals who crave something different from Lagos’ nightlife. A lineup of media professionals and brand representatives will also be present. Live & Unplugged promises an unforgettable night where sound and convivial ambience collide.

Live & Unplugged with Tonie is proudly presented by Emperor Entertainment, a fast-rising music production outfit dedicated to crafting premium, boundary-pushing music experiences with premium acoustic music and storytelling. Partnership opportunities still open for brands looking to align with a premium, culture-forward audience.