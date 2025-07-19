Gombe Ranks 7th Nationally in 2025 PCL State Performance Index

.Outperforms 30 states in governance, service delivery

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State has once again earned national recognition as a model of good governance, inclusive reforms and strategic development, securing seventh place overall in the 2025 pcl. State Performance Index (pSPI) outperforming 30 other states across the federation.

This outstanding feat was detailed in the 2025 pcl. State Performance Index, compiled by leading advisory firm, Phillips Consulting (pcl.), one of Nigeria’s most comprehensive assessments of subnational performance.

The index ranks all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) across key metrics, including governance, economic management, social development and infrastructure.

In most of the indices measured, Gombe State demonstrated an impressive performance and citizen satisfaction.

The state ranked first in both road quality and public hospital service delivery, clear evidence of the government’s commitment to infrastructure and accessible healthcare.

The state also secured first place in the Ease of Doing Business index, reflecting its investor-friendly regulatory environment and responsive institutions.

Also, Gombe ranked second in both Security of Lives and Property and Environmental Cleanliness, reflecting the administration’s effective efforts in promoting peace, safety and sustainability across communities.

Other notable rankings of Gombe State include: third in Affordability of Public Healthcare – driven in part by the successful implementation of the GoHealth insurance scheme and fifth in Public Transport Accessibility and Affordability of Education, affirming the state’s increasing support for vulnerable and underserved populations.

The pSPI report attributes this success to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s political will, citizen-focused governance philosophy, and sustained reforms.

The report predicted that “Gombe is positioned to become Nigeria’s most surprising success story in the coming decade.”

The report further highlights the state’s potential and comparative advantages in agriculture, trade and an emerging industrial base.

These are fuelled by targeted investments that continue to boost Gombe State’s economic growth and attract national attention.

“Strategically located at the crossroads of North-east and Central Nigeria, Gombe is evolving into a regional trade hub, driven by sustained peace, expanding infrastructure, and strong support for small and medium enterprises, which are reducing dependence on federal allocations,” the report noted.

“The impressive ranking of Gombe and its national recognition highlight the effectiveness of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s reform-oriented leadership, marked by a consistent focus on people-centred governance, transparency, infrastructure expansion and improved public sector performance.

“Ultimately, the 2025 pSPI report validates the remarkable strides made under Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership. With continued reform, fiscal discipline, and inclusive planning, Gombe is not just rising, it is setting a benchmark for other states to follow.”