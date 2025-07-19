Future of Nigeria’s Hospitality Industry is Bright, Says  Akweke

Charles Ajunwa

The Chairman/CEO of McDons Skye Hotel, Owerri, Dr. Modestus Chigo Akweke, has expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria’s hospitality industry, attributing the renewed drive for tourism and hospitality development by the federal government as a key enabler for investment and sustained growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Hotel Managers Conference Africa held in Lagos, Akweke commended the proactive steps taken by the government, particularly the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for successfully hosting the 68th UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting in Abuja.

“The current administration is clearly not taking tourism for granted,” Akweke noted. “Hosting such a high-profile event with international delegates present demonstrates not only our government’s commitment but also reinforces the message that Nigeria is open and safe for tourism and hospitality investment.”

He further emphasised that Nigeria remains a compelling destination despite facing some security challenges, which he described as “not unique to Nigeria alone.”

“Nigeria is an amazing destination worthy of exploring,” he said. “The presence of over 300 delegates, including more than 20 ministers, tourism leaders, government officials, and creative-sector stakeholders at the CAF meeting, is testimony to our safety and potential.”

Highlighting the vast opportunities within the sector, Akweke stated that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and emerging middle class are fuelling growth and creating an increased demand for quality hospitality services.

“That’s the vision behind McDons Skye Hotel in Owerri,” he added. “Our aim is to demonstrate that Nigeria across the North, South, East, and West is indeed a home of hospitality.”

Citing a recent report by the Lagos-based W Hospitality Group, Akweke revealed that Nigeria ranks third in Africa for hotel room development, behind only Egypt and Morocco, and ahead of countries like Ethiopia, Cape Verde, Kenya, Tunisia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Ghana.

“This data, drawn from over 50 international and regional hotel chains, proves that development activity in Nigeria’s hospitality sector is not only growing it’s accelerating. All indicators point to a very bright future for the industry in Nigeria,” he stated.