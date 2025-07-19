Frustrating Adeleke’s APC Move Is A Disservice To Tinubu, Says Ex-Osun PDP Chair 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, has described the recent move by Governor Ademola Adeleke to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one fuelled by the deep interest of the Yoruba race, noting that those opposed to the alignment are only being selfish and failed to weigh the import of unity on the success of the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 poll.

Dr. Akindele who emphasised the significance of numbers in any political consideration, said Governor Adeleke joining the APC will further add up the numbers and solidify the party’s electoral position in the South-west for the 2027 election, which should elicit any genuine lovers of President Tinubu.

The ex-PDP chief flaunts Governor Adeleke’s good standing with the public and can easily get out the voters for the APC, particularly in Osun, noting that since 2017 when Adeleke made his debut in the ballot, he has continued to enjoy overwhelming goodwill with the public, counting for his many electoral victories.

“In politics, addition is what usually gives victories, not the other way around. And I think that is what the coming of Governor Adeleke into the APC clearly offers because if you look at his trajectory since 2017, it would be completely selfish for anyone to dismiss the political capital he (Adeleke) brings to the table,” Akindele noted.

“You may choose to hate him but the truth which resonates even to Abuja, is that the people are with Governor Adeleke. This will add a lot to the APC, especially given the growing threat posed by the ADC to the re-election bid of Asiwaju Tinubu, and I hope any genuine lovers of the President will welcome the inclusion of a vote-driver in the image of Governor Adeleke.”

Akindele urged members and leaders of the Osun APC who are still resisting to the idea of Adeleke joining the party to purge themselves of momentary benefits which seems to be the basis of their resistance, pointing that they should rather be concerned by the bigger picture, which is the re-election of President so that he can conclude ongoing reforms and make Nigeria works for all.

“This is not the time to be given to narrow interest at the expense of the bigger interest. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the oxygen that Osun APC breathes and it is natural that they understand his decision and follow it. Embarking on moves to frustrate Asiwaju Tinubu’s political permutation is a slight on him and I hope they can depart from that line before it is too late,” he said.