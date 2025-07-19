FRSC Recovers 35 Stolen Vehicles in Six Months 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said it recovered a total of 35 stolen vehicles across the country in the first half of 2025 alone.

This it said is a demonstration of its deep-rooted commitment to national security and public service delivery.

The remarkable feat it noted was achieved through the intelligence driven operations preconditioned by the deployment of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) portal, a data-driven platform that continues to be pivotal in the fight against vehicle-related crimes.

A statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated that the recovered vehicles, which were stolen through armed robbery, abduction, and fraudulent tricking operations include; 24 Toyota vehicles, 5 Lexus, 2 Mercedes, 1 Ford Focus, 1 Daihatsu, 1 Pontiac Vibe, and 1 Toyota Sienna.

He said, “To ensure a seamless operation towards successful recovery of the stolen vehicles, the Corps collaborated with sister security agencies and state governments to trace and retrieve the vehicles from different parts of the country.

“Expectedly, the Corps Marshal who was highly delighted with the proactiveness of the Corps personnel involved in the tracking and recovery of the vehicles, commended them noting that the recoveries are a testament to the effectiveness of inter-agency synergy and technological integration in modern law enforcement.

“In addition, he emphasised that the Corps is not only committed to road safety, but also to supporting national security through vehicle verification and traceability.

“He described the recoveries as a positive reflection of FRSC’s silent but consistent war against criminal elements who try to undermine public safety using stolen vehicles.”

The FRSC promised to continually remain focused on deepening its operational integrity, expanding data-based enforcement strategies, and reinforcing public confidence.

It also urged Nigerians to continue partnering with the Corps by using the NVIS portal to verify vehicle details before purchase, and report suspicious vehicle registrations, saying public trust and collaboration remain vital to the success of the Corps’ mandate.