FG Drives Awareness Campaign on new Tax Law

Omolabake Fasogbon

In order to promote public understanding and compliance with the recently signed tax reform laws, the federal government has launched a grassroots awareness campaign across key areas of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The campaign themed “Irọrun fún Mẹkúnù” (Relief for the Common Man), was initiated by the Presidential Community Engagement Office (South-West) in partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The organisers seized the occasion to demystify the regulation and its real-life benefits to those concerned, including traders, transport workers, artisans, and small business owners.

Through channels such as mobile banners, placards, sound systems, and multilingual materials, the organisers was able to break down the core provisions of the tax reform.

Residents were enlightened on key elements of the law which provides for exemption of low-income earners from personal income tax, reduced burden on small businesses, simplified payment processes, and improved revenue autonomy for state and local governments.

Addressing journalists during the exercise, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-West), Moremi Ojudu reiterated the motive of the exercise to ensure that Nigerians are not left behind in conversations about reform.

“The tax reform is here to make life easier for every Nigerian. It affects market women, mechanics, students, commercial drivers, and everyone who earns a living. For instance, traders who used to face multiple levies from different sources can now breathe easier under a simplified system. Low-income earners no longer have to part with a portion of their small salaries, and small business owners can grow without fear of being overtaxed. We want people to understand how these adjustments support them, reduce pressure, and give them a fairer chance. This outreach is about clarity, not just compliance,” she said.

Ojodu noted further that the campaign was part of a wider national effort to make the renewed hope agenda a lived reality for citizens, especially those in underserved communities