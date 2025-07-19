Ezeokenwa, Father of APGA Chairman, to be Buried Today

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The body of Late Chief Sylvester Anyarue Chukwuma Ezeokenwa (Ezeudo Umuchu) father of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will be laid to rest today (Saturday) in his home town, Umuchu in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

According to the schedule for the funeral ceremony made available to THISDAY by Sly Ezeokenwa, activities for the burial will hold on Saturday with a funeral Mass in the morning at Holy Name Parish, Umuchu in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

Internment follows immediately after Mass at the Ezeudo’s compound in Umuchu while reception and condolence visits will be at Umuchu Mini Stadium Complex, Umuchu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, announcing Chief Ezeokenwa’s death, the party described him as a founding member and pioneer Chairman of APGA in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state.

Opara said, “Ezeokenwa’s dedication to APGA and his leadership in galvanising grassroots support have been instrumental in strengthening our party’.