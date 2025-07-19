Environmentalist Urges Tinubu to Establish Mitigation Fund, Others Ahead of Oil Resumption in Ogoni

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Environmental public policy consultant, Dr. John Idamkue, has urged President Bola Tinubu to establish a Ken Saro-Wiwa Mitigation Fund and embark on participatory stakeholders’ engagements among four further huddles that will sustain peace in Ogoniland, ahead of resumption of oil exploration in the area.

Idamkue, close aide to Ken Saro Wiwa through his trial and vexed execution of the Ogoni 9, told journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, that he was breaking his silence on the Ogoni struggle since the event of November 10, 1995, reawaken by two recent policy actions of the President Tinubu on Ogoni affairs.

He recalled the President’s June 12, 2025 Democracy Day posthumous national honours conferred on the Ogoni 9 whose deaths he described as “unjust execution that should never have happened”, further giving his word to grant them presidential pardon after holding talks with Ogoni leaders earlier in January.

At the January meeting in Abuja, Idamkue revealed that Tinubu had told the Ogoni stakeholders, “It’s been many years since your children and myself partnered to resist military dictatorship in this country,” and that “I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain.”

Reflecting on these developments, Idamkue stated that “The words of the President have aroused some often suppressed, traumatic memories, of the pro-democracy struggle in Nigeria spearheaded principally by the National Democratic Coalition, Campaign for Democracy, and the agitation for environmental protection and social justice of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), of which I was a key participant as a young man.”

He said going forward, “The state pardon for our heroes is just one of 100 steps the President should take to secure the trust of the Ogoni people and gain their buy-in for any proposal about resumption of oil production in Ogoni.

“Tinubu government will not adopt violent measures to force oil resumption in Ogoni against the legitimate concerns of the Ogoni people. The engagement with Ogoni people, to be meaningful, should entail four significant signposts.

“First, it is of high importance that key stakeholders and representatives of the Ogoni people emerge out of the structures and community organisations in Ogoni.

“It does not reflect a nuance understanding of the Ogoni struggle to have the Directorate of State Services (DSS) draw up a list of the Ogoni Delegation during the January 2025 meeting and the attendant consultations.”

Idamkue stressed that “it is a red flag to have Office of the National Security Adviser manage the interface with the Ogoni people,” noting that “The Nigerian security superstructure has the blood of Ogoni patriots flowing from their strong rooms and vaults during decades of bloodletting and wasting operations in Ogoni.”

He said, “A slush fund established for the sole purpose of truncating the agitation of the Ogoni people has succeeded in the decimation and balkanisation of MOSOP.”

Idamkue added, “The onus is on the President to right wrongs done to the Ogoni people. Tinubu should borrow a leaf from former US President, Barack Obama, during BP oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Obama never waited for the victims to hold meetings and hold consultations with the oil major or the government.

“Obama held BP to account and mounted intense pressure on the oil giant to pay compensation to the victims. The US President met with executives of BP in the White House and then announced that BP would pay $20bn (£13.5bn) into a special clean-up fund for the Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.”

He however, called on President Tinubu “to consider establishment of a Ken Saro-Wiwa Mitigation Fund for Ogoni. This will be a fund to compensate and make whole victims of state repression in Ogoniland 1992 present, including their families, children, and heirs. This is in line with recommendation of the United Nations Fact Finding Mission to Nigeria 1996.”