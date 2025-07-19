Ekiti Leaders: Adeyeye’s Appointment As NPA Chairman Signals New Era of Political Unity, Harmony

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A remarkable show of political solidarity has unfolded in Abuja at a dinner organised by friends and associates of Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, as leaders across party lines and corporate Nigeria gathered to celebrate his appointment as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The evening marked not just a personal milestone for Adeyeye, but a symbolic turning point for political unity in Ekiti State and recognition of long-standing loyalty in Nigerian politics.

The event, initially conceived as a modest reception, transformed into a grand political and civic convergence, drawing dignitaries from across the country.

The event, put together by Senator Ayo Arise and Tunde Ogunshakin, a retired Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) and other friends of Adeyeye, had in attendance the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Others included former Ekiti State Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni; Senator Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State; Senator Iyiola Omisore; former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; and the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, among others.

Setting the tone for the evening, Senate Leader Bamidele praised Adeyeye’s political perseverance and central role in founding the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), the political platform that championed President Bola Tinubu’s early presidential ambitions.

He said: “If anyone had told me it would take this long for Senator Adeyeye to be appointed, I would have said it’s impossible.

“He believed in the vision when it was risky, stuck with it through thick and thin, and never wavered. His appointment is not just a personal achievement—it is a reward for loyalty and sacrifice.”

Bamidele urged the management of the NPA to give Adeyeye their full cooperation. “He’s not just in office—he’s in power. Work with him transparently, and you’ll get the best from him,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji, while thanking President Tinubu for the appointment, described Adeyeye as one of Ekiti’s finest political exports, with a wealth of experience spanning the executive, legislative and academic sectors.

“The president honoured Ekiti State with this appointment, and he could not have chosen better,” Oyebanji noted. “Senator Adeyeye’s discipline, intelligence and patriotism make him an ideal fit to lead the NPA Board.”

More significantly, the governor pointed to a historic moment of unity in Ekiti politics. “I am surrounded by four former governors, all supporting me, irrespective of party lines.”

“That has never happened before. This unity is the foundation of our state’s progress,” he said, referring to the open show of support by Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose.

Former Minister Musiliu Obanikoro echoed these sentiments, recalling Adeyeye’s pivotal role in mobilising support for Tinubu through SWAGA when it was not yet politically fashionable.

“You threw yourself into the SWAGA movement when it was far from popular,” Obanikoro said. “This appointment is not just well-deserved—it’s a sign of more recognition to come.”

Senator Arise also praised Adeyeye’s strategic input in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s mobilisation in the South-west, describing him as “a foundational figure” in Tinubu’s journey to the presidency.

In his remarks, Adeyeye expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise and to the political class for the overwhelming show of support.

“He told me not to worry—that he had plans for me. And he kept that promise,” Adeyeye said. “This is a moment of faith fulfilled.”

He commended the composition of the new NPA board, describing it as a high-powered team of professionals, former lawmakers, and technocrats ready to deliver results.

“We’re not just going to fill positions—we are going to transform the NPA,” he said, assuring the Managing Director, Dr. Dantsoho, of a collaborative and transparent leadership approach.

Adeyeye also used the occasion to declare support for Governor Oyebanji’s second-term bid in the forthcoming off-cycle election in Ekiti.

“There’s no real opposition anymore. Ekiti is united behind one vision. We’re not just supporting Oyebanji—we are going to win by a landslide,” he said.

He urged that the prevailing atmosphere of peace and political tolerance in the state be preserved. “Politics must grow beyond bitterness. The peace we enjoy now is unprecedented, and it must be protected.”

Former Nasarawa Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, closed the evening on a high note: “The NPA is lucky to have you, but more importantly, Nigeria is lucky to have you.”

As the curtain fell on the night of tributes, it was clear that Adeyeye’s appointment had become a rallying point for a broader agenda: one that blends experience, unity, and a renewed commitment to national service.