Education Minister Commends Tinubu for Renaming UNIMAID After Buhari

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the show of statesmanship and decision to immortalise the late President Muhammadu Buhari through the renaming of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

The minister in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, yesterday, said the decision was a great honour to the legacy of the late President Buhari.

He said, “The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late President’s legacy will be permanently enshrined.

“President Tinubu’s decision reflects not only deep empathy and respect but also a firm belief in education as the bedrock of national development.

“His commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the path of national renewal that President Buhari championed.”

The minister maintained that the symbolic gesture underscores the administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.

He reiterated the commitment of the ministry to upholding the values of service, integrity, and excellence that both late President Buhari and President Tinubu exemplify