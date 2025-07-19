 Edo Taps ETranzact to Simplify Revenue Collection

Omolabake Fasogbon

ETranzact International Plc has solidified business relationship with Edo State Signage and Advertising Agency (EDSAA), just as it announced a new payment and collection platform designed specifically for the agency to enhance transparency and efficiency revenue collection.

The new solution, EDSAA-eTranzact integrated payment system, is expected to transform, secure, and make revenue collection more accessible for state’s outdoor advertising and signage agency.

Announcing the solution at the Stakeholders’ Engagement Summit in Edo State, recently, Deputy Managing Director of eTranzact, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji-Adele stated that move was a novel one among all states, while he appreciated the agency for the pioneering step which is believed would boost the state’s bottom-line and further spur development.

He explained that the new platform set a new standard for public-sector financial management in Nigeria, adding that it is also a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and cost-effective payment solutions across sectors.

“This partnership with EDSAA represents a bold step toward transparency, efficiency, and cost savings in governance,” adding that. ETranzact is proud to deliver innovative financial solutions that empower governments and businesses, and we look forward to more collaborations that drive progress,”Adeniji-Adele assured.

The summit brought together key players in the agency and other stakeholders who lauded the General Manager of EDSAA, Pastor Osayanmo Aigbuobasimwin on the new revenue collection process and his efforts in sanitizing the state’s outdoor advertising space.

Also present, Executive Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, Oladele Bankole-Balogun was convinced that the new platform will create a harmonized and secure payment ecosystem.