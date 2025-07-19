  • Saturday, 19th July, 2025

Don Identifies Problems of French Learning in Nigerian Schools

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Professor of African French Literature in Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof. Samuel Babatunde, has identified students’ poor attitude during teaching and inadequate knowledge of grammar as some factors inhibiting their performances in the language.

Prof. Babatunde of the TASUED College of Humanities (COHUM), spoke while delivering the 34th inaugural lecture of the university.

The lecture entitled ‘Concept of Commitment In African French Literature: African Masses At The Mercy Of African Leaders’, had in attendance top management staff of the institution, friends, families and professional colleagues, held on the university campus located at Ijagun.

Specifically, Babatunde said inattentiveness of students during the teaching process coupled with inadequate knowledge of French grammar  are responsible for their performances in the subject.

The Don therefore suggested that regular dictation exercises and reading skills would facilitate students’ mastery of French Language accents.

He urged French teachers and all stakeholders in education to replan the French Language curriculum with regard to an excellent implementation of multicultural concepts to enhance the national restructuring process in Nigeria.

The university Don also recommended the examination of pedagogy of the French Language at the secondary school level with particular reference to how folklore can be taught to motivate pupils.

He said the efficacy of folklore in impacting the elements of grammar, phonetics, Lexie’s, culture, morals and creativity which will consequently contribute to the total development of the learners.

“The use of video documents in teaching helps in the process of evolution of teachers and of the learners of French as a foreign language in Nigeria,” he added. 

He described African literature as not just a medium for artistic expression but also as a powerful tool for advocacy, cultural preservation and the pursuit of social justice. 

