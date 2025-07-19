Beauty Firm Urges Job Creation Across Industry Value Chain

Omolabake Fasogbon

A beauty firm, Beauty Secrets MedSpa has called for urged expanded job opportunities across the beauty and wellness industry value chain, emphasizing the sector’s potential to curb unemployment and foster inclusive economic growth.

The firm reiterated the economic value of the $7.8 billion sector, beyond providing just aesthetic service for beauty seekers.

Chief Executive Officer of Beauty Secrets MedSpa, Dr. Deborah Omale, while speaking recently at the opening of the company’s latest facility in Wuse, Abuja, affirmed that the sector has a capacity to create meaningful livelihoods through deliberate investments in skills, training, and human capital.

The facility launch, was graced by high-profile individuals, including the former First Lady of Kogi State, Hafiza Yahaya Bello.

“In a time when good jobs is hard to come by, we have been able to build a team of incredible people, from therapists, nurses, doctors and admin staff, we invest in training, growth, and personal development, because we want our people to thrive,” she said.

She explained further the passion of the organization to satisfy beauty desires and wellness of consumers, by providing high-end treatments, even at a budget friendly price.

“It started with a deep love for making people feel good about themselves. People needed more than just services, they needed a place to heal, seen and cared for. Luxury doesn’t have to be out of reach. Everyone deserves to feel pampered and cared for, whether it’s a quick facial or a full spa day”, she said