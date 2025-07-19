After 11 Years On The Run, Police Nab Notorious Bandits’ Leader in Kaduna. Rescue 31 victims of abduction in Edo, Taraba

. Hunt killers of UNIMED registrar in Ondo

John Shiklam in Kaduna, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure





The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit leader, Mati Bagio, who has been on the run for 11 years.





Also, apart from rescuing 31 victims of abduction in two separate coordinated by anti-kidnapping and anti-banditry operations in Edo and Taraba states, Ondo State Police Commandare are already on the trail of killers of the Registrar of University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Mr. Ezekiel Adeniran, Mr Ezekiel Adeniran, who was allegedly assassinated.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, said the suspect, Bagio, 34, was arrested in the early hours of Friday at residence in Unguwan Galadima, Shika Giwa Local Government Area of the state, following a sting operation.



The statement said, Bagio led a violent gang responsible for multiple attacks across Kaduna and Katsina states, especially in Giwa, Hunkuyi, Faskari, Dandume, and Funtua.



“This arrest is a major breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle criminal networks and remove illegal arms from our communities,” Hassan said.



The statement said a cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.



The recovered weapons include an AK-47 rifle, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, a pump-action shotgun, two English pistols, and two AK-47 magazines.



Other weapons recovered according to the statement, were two LAR rifle magazines, four fabricated AK-47 rifle butts, 10 pump-action cartridges, 87 pistol rounds and a machete, among others.



“The suspect is currently in our custody and undergoing investigation. Efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining gang members who are still at large,” Hassan said.



Hassan added that in a separate operation, police recovered a stolen Toyota Prado SUV in Kaduna on Thursday, July 17, 2025, said to be a vehicle snatched at gunpoint in Abuja and was tracked to the Unguwan Gwari area in Kaduna.



“Following a distress call received at about 2:00a.m, police operatives from the Kawo Division swiftly responded to intelligence that led them to Shema Filling Station.



“The stolen vehicle was recovered, but the suspect fled the scene before he could be apprehended.



“The Prado Jeep has been taken into custody and will be handed over to the FCT Police Command, where the robbery was initially reported,” he added.



The police spokesperson further said that on July 15, 2025, four suspects involved in a motorcycle theft syndicate were arrested. The suspects, according to him, include Yusuf Yakubu of Amana village; Abubakar Jibrin, Mustapha Aliyu of Unguwan Rimi; and Yunusa Yusuf of Kujama



“These suspects specialise in attacking, maiming, or killing cyclists before stealing their motorcycles. Two stolen bikes were recovered during the operation,” Hassan said.





He added that all the suspects were in custody while further investigations were ongoing.

On 31 rescued victims, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, in a statement yesterday noted that operatives of the Edo State Command on Friday, 11 July 2025, at about 7:20p.m., responded to an attack along the Fugar-Agenebode Road in Etsako East Local Government Area, where suspected kidnappers ambushed commuters, resulting in the death of two persons and the abduction of several others.

He stated that a swift joint operation involving police operatives and local security outfits led to a coordinated search-and-rescue mission in the Obe Hill area, near the Ajaokuta axis.

The rescue team, he said, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel near Obe Hill, causing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries, and successfully rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

He revealed that intensified efforts are ongoing to ensure the fleeing perpetrators are captured and brought to justice.

“In a related development in Taraba State on Saturday, 12 July 2025, at about 11:45p.m., police operatives responded swiftly to a distress call reporting a kidnapping incident along the Wukari highway, after a white Toyota bus conveying 17 passengers from Enugu to Yola, Adamawa State, had been ambushed by armed men suspected to be kidnappers. Upon receiving the call, operatives mobilised in collaboration with other security agencies and advanced to the scene. On sighting the approaching security forces, the suspected kidnappers fled into the surrounding bush, leaving behind all 17 kidnapped victims unhurt. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing culprits,” Adejobi said.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has praised the gallantry and swift action of the operatives involved in both operations, emphasising that these successful outcomes reflect the reinforced commitment of the Police to citizens’ protection and national security.

The IGP further assured members of the public that targeted operations to dismantle criminal networks across the country will continue with renewed vigour.

Meanwhile, Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have rejected a N1.5 million bribe offered by a key sponsor of kidnapping in the territory to compromise an ongoing investigation to set free a suspected kidnapper currently in police custody, the police command have said.

The Command also noted that the 40-year-old suspected sponsor of kidnapping, Yahaya Saleh, was tracked down and arrested by the police following his alleged role in offering a bribe to police operatives to compromise the ongoing investigation.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police said, “FCT Police Command operatives have arrested one Yahaya Saleh, a 40-year-old man, for attempting to bribe police investigators with the sum of N1.5 million in a desperate bid to secure the release of a kidnap suspect currently under investigation.

“The arrest was made following a discreet operation by officers of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, who had been handling the ongoing investigation into a kidnapping syndicate operating within FCT and its environs.

“Yahaya Saleh approached the investigators and offered the bribe as an inducement to compromise the case and unlawfully release one of the arrested suspects.

“Demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice, the officers promptly declined the offer and initiated necessary legal procedures, leading to Saleh’s immediate arrest.”

Adeh stated that the investigation is ongoing to also arrest other actors in the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, applauded the officers for their exemplary conduct and assured the public that the command remains resolute in their stance against corruption and interference with justice.

Meanwhile, as the management and staff of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, mourn the demise of the registrar of the institution, Mr. Adeniran, the state police command yesterday confirmed that the deceased was assassinated.

Adeniran, 41, assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise on 17th July, 2025.

A source told THISDAY that the deceased was found dead in his house on Thursday morning but could not give the details

“He was found dead today in his residence in Ondo town this morning. But I believe the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, ” the source stated.

However, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that the matter was a case of assassination.

“The man died in the early hours of yesterday. I can confirm to you, this was reported at Fanibi Division. We are doing everything possible to unravel the lies surrounding this case. I mean, we are after those responsible for this case.

“I can confirm to you that the man was killed. From the information I have at my disposal, two men came out of the bush and they forced a substance into another person’s mouth. But I can’t confirm to you where it actually happened, but our area of interest is to unravel who is responsible for his death.”

The command’s spokesman urged that anybody with information concerning the assailants should, “please feel free to come forward and share it to reach us.”

The school management also confirmed the incident, in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Protocol of the state government-owned institution, Mr. Isaac Oluyi.

The statement read, “The devastating news (of the registrar’s death) has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking! He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025. As at the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

“Mr. Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise today, 17th July, 2025.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire University community in this trying moment. May God repose his soul!”

In the same vein, the management of the institution, also expressed condolences to the family of the late registrar.

In a statement issued by the Head of Human Resources of the university, Mr. M.A. Akinkuade, the institution said, “It is with deep sorrow that the university management announces the passing of our esteemed Registrar and colleague, (Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran), who until his demise served as the registrar of UNIMED.

“He passed away in the early hours of Thursday 17th July, 2025. The late Registrar was a dedicated and hardworking staff member whose contributions to the growth and progress of the university will be deeply remembered.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all who are affected by this loss. May the Almighty God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.”