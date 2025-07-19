2027: Atiku Abubakar and the Journey to Nowhere

Obinna Chima

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in his characteristic manner, this week defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the political party adopted by a coalition of politicians in their quest to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

With this, he appears poised to embark yet again on a well-known path that leads to nowhere, surrounded by a coterie of opportunists who see his campaign as a meal ticket rather than a movement. Atiku has had aspirations to be president since 1992. If he gets the ADC official nomination to contest in 2027, it will be his seventh attempt.

With this move, Atiku has now joined former Delta State Governor, Ifeayi Okowa, his running mate, in dumping the torn umbrella under which they contested the 2023 presidential election.

Since 1999, the former Vice President who appears to be holding the trophy of the most unstable politician in Nigeria’s history, has changed political parties five times, moving from the PDP to the Action Congress in 2006, back to the PDP in 2009, the APC in 2024, back to the PDP in 2017, and now the ADC, all in his relentless quest to clinch the Presidency at any cost.

But with six failed presidential attempts spanning over three decades, it is time to confront the uncomfortable truth, which is that Atiku Abubakar, who will be 80 years old in May 2027, should not yield to the pressure being mounted on him by those who now see his political ambition every four years as a means of livelihood, to contest the presidential election.

Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with someone aspiring for political office. But at some point, one needs to reassess their strategy, read the mood of the nation, and know when to step aside with dignity.

Rather than continue to recycle his ambition, Atiku must now embrace the statesman’s role by identifying, mentoring, and backing a younger political protégé who can carry forward his democratic ideals in a country that desperately needs fresh energy and generational renewal.

The Wazirin Adamawa does not fail to publicly heap praises on his mentor, the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, whenever he has the opportunity. Atiku, who describes his mentor as a fearless politician, has said many glowing things about how the elder brother of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, inspired him with his extraordinary courage, organisational ability, and mobilisation skills. Therefore, it is only fitting that he now honours that legacy by mentoring the next generation of leaders with the same dedication and vision that once guided him.

Therefore, if the former Vice President truly internalisedYar’Adua’s teachings, then the time has come to pay it forward by offering the same ladder of opportunity to one of his many mentees, several of whom are from different geopolitical zones and tribes in the country.

Luckily for him, in his group today, he has the likes of former Sokoto Governor and former Speaker, Animu Tambuwal; former Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; former Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, among several others.

Indeed, mentorship in politics is a powerful tool for ensuring continuity and generational renewal, and Atiku is encouraged to invest in the next generation of leaders by stepping aside and empowering any of his protégés to contest in 2027.

I also strongly align with the position of the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, that Nigerians are tired of geriatric politicians.

Nigeria’s Presidency should not be treated as a retirement plan for individuals who have spent decades in the corridors of power. We do not want a President who will start battling age-related illnesses once he gets elected because of the demanding job. Those seeking to wrestle power from Tinubu should consider fielding a candidate who has age on his side to handle the demands of the office, especially given Nigeria’s challenges.

No doubt, Atiku has played a formidable role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution. His political resilience and capacity for building bridges across ethnic and regional divides are not in doubt. But history is not only about presence, it is also about timing and exit. His long political career should now reach its most noble phase: giving way, not gripping tighter.

What supporters of the opposition and onlookers expect as the ADC unfolds is not another Atiku’s candidacy, but an Atiku’s endorsement. His influence and political network remain potent. But rather than expending them once more on his ambition, he could do more good by deploying them behind a younger and competent leader and perhaps someone who had served as a Governor, Minister, or legislator. Someone capable of inspiring confidence across generations and globally.

I also disagree completely with Chief Dele Momodu, who during an interview on Arise on Thursday, while expressing his support for Atiku said: “Everybody is afraid of Atiku, and that is the reason why I, Dele Momodu, I will support him. The fact that he’s the main issue tells me that there’s something that the ruling government is running away from. Any reasonable person will know that today, Atiku is the most formidable politician from the northern part of Nigeria.”

That is not true. The fact remains that there is a political fatigue that greets every of Atiku’s return to the ballot. Most young voters are tired of seeing Atiku on the ballot and are looking forward to a breath of fresh air, for something and someone new.

For me, the true test of Atiku’s legacy lies not in whether he finally becomes president, but in whether he can demonstrate the humility and foresight to support the emergence of one. If he champions a successor who wins and leads effectively, his contribution will be recorded more honourably than another failed bid.

Therefore, it is time for Atiku to shut his ears to the marabouts, prophets, pastors, and political hangers-on who feed his ambition every election cycle for their relevance and survival, by showing Nigerians that his ambition was never about self, but about service and Nigeria’s progress. That means building others the way Yar’Adua built him. It means choosing mentorship over machinations and legacy over his presidential ambition.