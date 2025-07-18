YABATECH Matriculates 11,800 Students

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) yesterday matriculated 11,828 newly admitted students into its full-time and flexible learning programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session.

A breakdown of the admission of students showed 6,076 into the National Diploma, 4,063 into the Higher National Diploma, 437 into B.Sc (Ed) and 1,252 into the Centre for Open Distance and Flexible E-learning CODFEL).

The Rector of the poly, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, who addressed the students, emphasised on the significance of their admission, saying that it is not just about academic entry, but an initiation into a culture of excellence, innovation, and character development.

The selection process, he stated, involved rigorous screening, including the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and internal assessments by the college.

“Your admission is a reflection of your academic strength and determination,” Dr. Abdul said, noting that only the most qualified candidates earned a place among thousands of applicants.

He reminded the new students of the college’s strict code of conduct, particularly regarding decent dressing, mandatory 75 per cent class attendance, zero tolerance for cultism and banned groups, religious harmony and mutual respect, participation in entrepreneurship and ICT training.

“YABATECH remains one of Nigeria’s safest campuses due to proactive security policies and student involvement in committees such as the disciplinary, welfare, sports, and campus security committees,” the rector stated.

He reiterated the college’s commitment to the 21st century, emphasising partnerships with global institutions and industry stakeholders to equip students with real-world skills, micro-credentials, and innovation-driven training.

“We do not just produce graduates, we nurture leaders, problem-solvers, and change-makers,” he said, highlighting YABATECH’s pioneering efforts in entrepreneurship development and practical learning.

The college and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have a collaborative relationship in the field of Technical Education, specifically in the training and retraining of vocational teachers.

Addressing the matriculating students, the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ujam Oguejiofo, explained that the university and college have outlined several policies to support and protect students from exploitation, harassment, intimidation and other forms of abuse at the hands of staff or fellow students.

“My administration will continue to implement these policies to ensure that students study in an atmosphere devoid of social encumbrances,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Funso Isolaoluwa Afolabi, challenged the students to pursue more than just academic certificates. He called for intentional learning, responsible living, and purposeful action.

“This is not just about acquiring a certificate; it is about discovering your purpose and becoming a person of value. Use your time well, build meaningful relationships, and prepare for a future that demands resilience and innovation,” he said.