Tinubu Names Son Of Ex-military President, Muhammad Babangida, Chairman Of Revamped Bank Of Agriculture 

* Appoints eight others as chairmen and heads of government agencies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the son of former military President, Muhammad Babangida, as Chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president 

 approved the appointment on Friday, along with eight others, some of whom will serve as chairmen or directors-general of federal agencies.

Muhammad Babangida, 53, an alumnus of the European University in Montreux, Switzerland, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Public Relations and Business Communication, later attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Programme on Corporate Governance in 2002.

Others appointed by President Tinubu are:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State), Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA);

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State), Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC); Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State), Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and

Sanusi Musa (SAN, Kano State), Chairman of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

Other presidential appointees are Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State), Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA);

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State), Director-General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN); Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State), Managing Director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) and

Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State), Executive Director of the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

