Tinubu, In Kano, Pays Tribute To Late Aminu Dantata’s Philanthropy, Integrity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as a titan of integrity, humility and generosity, whose life was dedicated to service, philanthropy and devotion to others.

Speaking on Friday during a condolence visit to the family of the renowned industrialist in Kano, the president said Alhaji Dantata embodied the highest values of public service and human compassion.

Dantata passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Dubai at the age of 94 and was buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

According to President Tinubu, “This is a deeply personal visit for me. I came to condole with the Dantata family and the good people of Kano. He was not just a respected figure; he was part of my family.”

The president recalled the counsel and prayers he received from Dantata during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

“I came to him for prayers before the election, and he gave me his blessings. I promised to come back and thank him, but instead of me visiting, he came to Abuja. That was the kind of man he was: humble, simple, and sincere,” President Tinubu noted.

He praised the late elder statesman for his unwavering honesty, compassion and generosity, describing him as a man who lived for others.

“If friendship and goodwill continue into the hereafter, Dantata will be there in the marketplace, feeding the hungry and comforting the sick. He gave so much of himself to the service of our country and its people,” the president said.

President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State and the entire nation.

“We have lost a titan. We have lost the conscience of our country. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” he prayed.

The president offered prayers for peace, strength and solace for the bereaved family and all those mourning the departed elder.

Speaking on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his compassion and unwavering support during the mourning period.

He recalled that following the elder statesman’s passing, the president dispatched a high-powered federal delegation to Saudi Arabia, led by the Minister of Defence, to attend the funeral rites.

The governor also led a state delegation, alongside his Jigawa State counterpart, to join the federal delegation at the burial in Medina.

“The entire process was seamless and successful, thanks to your leadership and support. We also know your appeals to Saudi Arabia and Dubai leaders, which facilitated the necessary arrangements. For this, we remain grateful,” Governor Yusuf said.

He commended the president for previously sending Vice-President Kashim Shettima and another federal delegation to condole with the family before personally taking time to visit despite his demanding national schedule.

“We pray Allah (SWT) grant our father and elder statesman eternal rest. We also pray for your continued strength and good health, so that you may continue to deliver on your commitment to building a better Nigeria,” the governor added.

The eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Tajudeen Aminu Dantata, thanked the president for honouring the family with his presence and support.

He said: “Much has been said today about His Excellency’s swift and heartfelt response upon hearing of our father’s passing. We cannot thank you enough. You have demonstrated closeness with him while he was alive, and even in his death, you have proven that he was a dear brother and friend.

“We witnessed your relationship with him before you became president. We saw how you engaged with him during his lifetime and reacted to his demise. On behalf of the family, we thank you wholeheartedly,” he said.

Tajudeen Dantata assured the president that the family would uphold the values and legacy of their late patriarch.

“We pray for your continued good health, Your Excellency, and for the courage and tenacity you have shown in your efforts to lead our nation forward. May you succeed in your mission to build a greater Nigeria.

”We wish you the best of health. For the courage, tenacity that you have shown to take the country out of its doldrums, to clear the path to a greater Nigeria, thank you very much. You will be in our prayers always,” he said.

Those who accompanied the president on the condolence visit included Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmud; Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Also present at the condolence visit were the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a nephew of the late Aminu Dantata, elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai and Alhaji Mohammed Indimi.