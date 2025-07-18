Terrorism Spread to Seven LGAs in Nasarawa, Kogi, as Troops Apprehend 13 Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said terrorist activities have spread to seven local government areas of Nasarawa and Kogi States, with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke apprehending no fewer than 13 fighters in the areas during ongoing operations across all operational theatres.

The military also revealed that troops eliminated some of the extremists in Wukari, Karim Lamido, and Donga LGAs of Taraba State, as well as Ukum and Guma LGAs of Benue State.

Speaking during a press conference at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, also unveiled how some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers were collaborating with terrorist networks to destabilise parts of the country.

General Kangye also revealed how fleeing criminal elements with a vehicle perforated with bullets, attempted to compromise troops on patrol duty with monetary inducements to pave the way for their escape.

According to him, “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke eliminated some extremists in Wukari, Karim Lamido, and Donga LGAs of Taraba State, as well as Ukum and Guma LGAs of Benue State. They also conducted operations in Awe, Keffi, Akwanga, and Obi LGAs of Nasarawa State, as well as Yagba West, Dekina, and Okene LGAs of Kogi State. During the operations, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested 13 of them, and rescued five kidnapped victims. They also recovered arms and ammunition, motorcycles, vehicles, and large quantities of substances suspected to be cannabis and illicit drugs.”

On the criminal syndicates’ attempt to bribe troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State, General Kangye said, “On 9 July 2025, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along Jos-Sanga Road. Suspects attempted to induce troops with monetary gratification, but they declined. Troops arrested two suspects, recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and the sum of N13,742,000.00 from them.”

He stated that the investigation into the bizarre incident is still ongoing, while the recovered items are in troops’ custody.

In a related development, troops of Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Hadin Kai, apprehended two members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) identified as Isah Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed, in Liya, Biu LGA of Borno State, while receiving a waybill from a truck driver, which corresponded with intelligence received earlier about the said consignment.

The items, he said include 13 pairs of military uniforms and some high-voltage batteries, among others.

“Relatedly, another terrorist logistics supplier, known as Shaibu Bulama, 65 years old, was arrested at Damasak Motor Park in Yobe State on 13 July 2025,” General Kangye said.