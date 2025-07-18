Reckitt Awards N48m to Health Startups Through Accelerator Programme

Mary Nnah

Reckitt Nigeria, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has concluded the 2024 edition of the Reckitt Access Accelerator Programme in Lagos, awarding N48 million to four social enterprises-Geotek, HealthTracka, MN Environmental Services, and Preggify – each receiving N12 million in seed funding to scale their health and hygiene solutions.

These innovative businesses will utilise the funding to scale their health and hygiene solutions, promoting hygiene practices in communities across Nigeria.

The innovations range from access to clean water, at-home health tests, provision of public toilet facilities, and maternal care, aimed at promoting hygiene practices in communities across Nigeria.

Akbar Ali Shah, General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, reaffirmed the company’s mission and long-term commitment to locally driven innovation.

“At Reckitt, we take pride in offering products that are simple, safe, and effective; products that improve lives in meaningful, measurable ways. We, however, also recognise that the true impact goes beyond product delivery. Solving the world’s toughest hygiene challenges, especially in underserved communities, requires scalable, locally driven innovation.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Jife Williams, Co-Founder, MN Environmental Services, expressed her appreciation and stressed the importance of the initiative, saying, “Our work is driven by concern for public health. Every day, we see the reality, rising rates of open defecation, especially at markets where toilet facilities are nearly inaccessible..”