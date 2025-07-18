Police Arrest  Landlord, Two Others for Kidnap, Murder of Ondo Varsity Students

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a landlord and two others for the alleged kidnapping and murder of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, while speaking with journalists on the recent achievements of the Command.

Lawal said that the two victims are Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19.

Narrating the incident, Lawal said the police launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction of two students of AAUA, who went missing on June 20, 2025, and through forensic tracking, detectives recovered an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims from a suspect in Lagos.

He said further investigation led to the arrest of Ojo Michael, who confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims.

He noted that the police also arrested Oladele Femi, who allegedly masterminded the crime, while the body of the female victim was recovered in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim.

He also said that the landlord, Oladele Femi, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

Equally, the CP explained that men of the Police Command arrested 10 other suspects and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla in connection with a vehicle theft syndicate operating across Ondo, Edo, and Lagos States.

He said: “On July 12, 2025, the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in Akure made significant arrests and recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla. Other vehicles had been reportedly stolen from major towns in Ondo State, particularly Ugbe Akoko, Ore, and Akure.

“Through a well-coordinated operation guided by technological tools, two suspects were arrested on July 6, 2025, and eight more were arrested across Ondo, Lagos and Edo State on July 10, 2025. They confessed to stealing the vehicles and selling them to various buyers.”

Lawal said the command also arrested Agent Oluwatobi, a notorious armed robber who operates with a gang of three while others are still at large.

The commissioner further said: “The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property across the state. The command urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative, and to report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.”