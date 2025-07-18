Ogun 2027: Adeola, the Sustainable Edge

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

Prospective aspirants, who have their eyes on the Ogun State Government House, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, have intensified subtle scheming for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the release of guidelines for campaign of activities by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Some few names have surfaced in the media but the real intent and seriousness of those individuals still remains in the realm of speculation. The only one whose preparedness for the onerous task of leading the state is not in doubt is Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi). His name resonates across the state due to his popularity, track record of performance, good representation, philanthropic gestures, grassroots support and capacity for service delivery.

Whatever it takes, capacity matters in this contest for consolidation and sustainability of the developmental programmes of the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. To sustain the legacy of his administration, Governor Abiodun needs someone with a shared vision. He would benefit more from having a successor who shares his vision for the state’s socio-economic and industrial development. Having like-minded individual like Senator Adeola will ensure continuity and sustainability of the administration’s initiatives and legacy. This shared vision would facilitate a smoother transition and potentially lead to further growth and success for Ogun State’s economy.

Adeola’s governorship ambition represents a widely accepted principle of good governance, effective succession planning, and resources management. For smooth power transition, continuity is the thumb rule of the game. Continuity of vision is generally desirable for sustained Progress. When a new leader comes into power with a completely different vision, it often leads to the abandonment of previous projects, policies, and initiatives, regardless of their merits. This can result in wasted resources, project stalls, and a lack of sustained development over time.

Shared vision facilitates smoother and seamless transitions.

As a key stakeholder in the present administration, Adeola understands the foundational goals and priorities of the incumbent governor. This ensures that governance continues without significant breaks.

A leader’s legacy is built not just on initiating projects but on seeing them through to completion and ensuring their long-term impact. This is significantly easier when the succeeding administration buys into and actively works to continue those efforts. Having someone with a shared vision is a strongly held and empirically supported principle in public administration. It is highly beneficial for continuity, sustainability, and overall success in governance.

There is a plethora of reasons people are clamouring for Adeola to succeed Governor Abiodun in 2027. These primarily relate to his political base, track record, and the long-standing political dynamics within Ogun State.

One of the strongest drivers of support for Adeola is the persistent demand for a governor from Ogun West Senatorial District nay the Yewa/Awori region people. Since the creation of Ogun State in 1976, this zone is the only one among the three senatorial districts (Ogun Central, Ogun East, Ogun West) that has not produced a governor. Senator Adeola hails from Ogun West. Many stakeholders in the region, who feel it is their rightful turn to produce the state’s chief executive, see Adeola as their most prominent and formidable candidate to break this jinx. Adeola himself has been vocal about this unjust and equitable anomaly.

Secondly, his empowerment and impactful Projects have touched so many lives across Ogun West and beyond. Even before he became the Senator representing Ogun West in 2023, Adeola had built reputation for himself through his philanthropic activities. As a Senator, his constituency projects, particularly in Ogun West, have changed the socio-economic well-being of the people. His supporters are often quick to point to various empowerment programmes, scholarships, infrastructure projects like federal roads, health centers, ICT hubs, classroom blocks, solar lights, and skill acquisition initiatives he has facilitated. The direct impact on these initiatives on the lives of the people has garnered him a loyal following.

Additionally, Adeola has financial war chest and political structure to contest for the governorship and win. He is widely known for his considerable financial resources and a well-established political structure often referred to as “Yayi political movement”. In Nigerian politics, a strong financial base and an organized network are crucial for mounting a successful gubernatorial campaign. His ability to mobilize resources and people gives him an edge and reassures supporters that he can withstand the rigours of a governorship race.

Beyond that, Adeola has a long and impressive political resume, having served in the Lagos State House of Assembly (2003-2011), the House of Representatives (2011-2015), and as a Senator for two different districts (Lagos West 2015-2023, Ogun West 2023-present). His governance experience derives from his chairmanship of significant committees like the Public Accounts Committee in the House of Representatives and the Senate Committee on Appropriations. This extensive legislative and oversight experience is seen by his supporters as making him highly qualified and capable of managing the affairs of a complex state like Ogun.

As someone who cut his teeth under the tutelage of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there is a strong believe that his proximity to the President will guarantee him the support of the Federal Government and by extension the goodwill of incumbent governor. A significant portion of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters also aligned with his ambition. As discussed earlier, the idea of a successor with a shared vision is crucial for maintaining a legacy. This alignment with Abiodun’s vision, whether real or perceived, is a significant factor in rallying support for Adeola among party loyalists and those who desire continuity.

Despite his long political career in Lagos, Adeola’s roots are in Ogun State. His move to represent Ogun West in the Senate in 2023 was widely seen as a strategic homecoming to build a direct political base for his governorship ambition. This narrative resonates with those who want Ogun West indigene to lead the state.

These reasons combined together account for the continued clamour for Senator Adeola to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun.

While there is active support for Adeola, it’s also important to note that the political landscape in Ogun State is dynamic, and other aspirants from various zones and parties will also emerge for the 2027 governorship race.

At this point, it has become imperative for the stakeholders in Ogun West to build a consensus around a strong candidate who can end the age-long marginalization of the zone by successive past leaders.

The prolonged marginalization of the Yewa/Awori people has been largely blamed on the inability of aspirants from Ogun West to present a united front or a single, formidable consensus candidate in the previous attempts. Often times, multiple strong candidates from the district emerge from different parties or even factions within the same party, splitting the votes that would otherwise consolidate behind a single candidate. This fragmentation makes them vulnerable to contenders from other zones who can garner broader cross-district support.

Having realised past failures due to internal disunity, there is now a strong reason why the stakeholders in Ogun West should be more united and strategically organized than ever before. Leaders should intensify an appeal for a collective action towards a consensus candidate and broader alliances to make our aspiration a reality. For the avoidance of a repeat of past experience, the stakeholders need to harp more now on consensus building, while also appeal for the support and cooperation of other districts.

For the highly competitive position of governorship, primary elections (whether direct or indirect) frequently lead to intense internal conflicts, litigations, defections, and even violence. Consensus arrangement

prevents internal disunity and factionalism, reduces acrimony and ensures party cohesion. When aspirants agree to a consensus candidate, it theoretically means they have bought into the decision. This significantly reduces the bitterness, backbiting, and overt hostility that often follow a hotly contested primary where a winner emerges by a narrow margin or through controversial means. Therefore, the stakeholders in Ogun West must sustain the ongoing consultations with their counterparts in Ogun East and Ogun Central to achieve the age-long aspiration to lead the state. While Ogun West has a bright chance to present a strong candidate as Senator Adeola, the Yewa/Awori people have to strive to build sufficiently strong alliances and mobilize enough votes from Ogun Central and Ogun East to overcome the numerical advantage of candidates from those zones.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state