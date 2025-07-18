Nutrition Experts Advocate Six-month Paid Maternity Leave for Working Mothers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Nutrition experts and stakeholders have advocated six-month paid maternity leave for working mothers and an increased budget for nutrition activities in Katsina State so as to tackle the spate of malnutrition amongst children.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a breakfast meeting on the implementation of the six-month paid maternity leave and adoption of Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) in the state, the stakeholders unanimously demanded six-month paid maternity leave for the working mothers.

The meeting, hosted by Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) with support from UNICEF, drew participants from the civil society organisations (CSOs), state government officials from the ministries, affiliated agencies, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) and the media.

The stakeholders believe that the implementation of the six-month paid maternity leave for working mothers in the state will potentially reduce infant mortality rate by encouraging exclusive breastfeeding and child development.

They said extending paid maternity leave from three to six months in the state will significantly improve the health and well-being of both mothers and their infants, as well as their socio-economic situation.

“Longer leave periods allow for exclusive breastfeeding, which is critical for the development of the child and the health of the mother. It can also lead to higher job satisfaction, and improved productivity,” the stakeholders said in the communiqué.

They urged the state government to implement the six-month paid maternity leave and adopt the child nutrition fund to tackle the 65 per cent of under five stunted children, 26.8 per cent underweight and 6.7 per cent wasted in the state.

The participants also called on the government to ensure timely release of nutrition funds and increased budgetary allocations to adequately improve maternal health and the well-being of children, particularly those in rural communities.

They equally demanded adequate monitoring and evaluation of nutrition activities in the state, including the six months paid maternity leave, for effective and efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, after the breakfast meeting, the stakeholders paid an advocacy visit to the Principal Private Secretary of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Commissioner for Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service, and Coordinator, Katsina Community Development Programme, among others.