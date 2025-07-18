NOA: Nigerians Must Embrace National Values, Civic Duties for Nation’s Progress

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said the progress of the country depends not only on policy and governance but on the active embrace of national values and civic duties by all Nigerians most especially through voluntary organizations.

This is just as he reiterated the commitment of the agency to intensify efforts to achieve its core mandate of value re-orientation, adding that the agency is ready to collaborate with voluntary organizations to promote civic education, peace, unity and patriotism.

The DG, represented by the Director, Civic Values and Democracy Education, Dr Olukemi Afolayan, said this at a one-day workshop on civic responsibility for para-military voluntary organizations, held at its headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the para-military organizations present at the workshop included NOA Citizens Brigade; Boys Scout Association of Nigeria; Royal Ambassadors of Nigeria; Nigeria Girls Guild; Majlis Khuddan Ahmadiya; Foundation for Munasair; Man O War; Citizens for Peace; Boys Brigade; Jammat Nasiru Islam and Catholic Cadet.

He disclosed that the agency has come up with several campaigns to get the buy-in of Nigeria with the most popular been the National Identity Project, adding that President Bola Tinubu will soon unveil the National Values Charter.

According to him, voluntary organizations whether faith-based, community-based, youth-led, women-led, or professional bodies serve as agents of civic engagement through which civic values are translated into action, noting that their relevance includes civic education and voter mobilization; promoting national unity; value re-orientation and advocacy and supporting governance and accountability.

While seeking the collaboration of the para-military voluntary organizations to be role models in upholding the values to inspire public trust and patriotism, he maintained that they play a critical role in sensitizing citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities, especially in underserved communities.

He said: “As a nation, we are at a pivotal moment. The challenges confronting Nigeria— ranging from insecurity, corruption, poor civic engagement, moral decay, and apathy in democracy process — require not only governmental intervention but also the proactive engagement of citizens.

“Central to this response are voluntary organizations, which have historically played a key role in community development, policy advocacy, youth engagement and moral reawakening since the colonial period. And some of the earliest voluntary paramilitary organizations in Nigeria indeed played significant roles in community mobilization, discipline, values orientation and youth development.

“Let us use this workshop not just as a knowledge-sharing platform but as a starting point for deeper collaboration, grassroots mobilization, and shared national purpose. The National Orientation Agency is committed to walking this path with all stakeholders—voluntary organizations, government institutions and community leaders.

“Together, let us rise as responsible citizens in pursuit of a just, united and value driven Nigeria.”

The Director, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Ayisola Olowoyo, gave a goodwill message at the workshop, while Rhodas Sardus took the participants round the National Values Charter manual.