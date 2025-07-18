Marketsquare Holds Free Medical Outreach in Abia State

Ayodeji Ake

Marketsquare, owned by Sundry Markets Limited (SML), a leading indigenous grocery retailer in Nigeria, has recently completed a transformative week-long free medical outreach that positively affected the lives of thousands of people in Abia State through the initiative: ‘Marketsquare Cares’.

Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok, head of Marketing at SML, stated that the Aba programme embodies the company’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) dedicated to ensuring that the residents in the communities where Marketsquare operates live healthier lives.

“Marketsquare recognizes the critical challenges in healthcare access within Nigerian society. As a responsible entity, we view this medical outreach as our contribution to bridging the gaps in healthcare delivery across the nation,” he stated.

The Abia State free medical outreach programme was organised by Marketsquare in collaboration with Pro-Health International (PHI), a non-governmental organisation, and the Abia State Government.

The outreach took place at the General Hospital, Jubilee Road in Aba, the vibrant commercial hub of God’s own state, marking the third successful event in a series following impactful programmes in Rivers and Edo States in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The outreach offered invaluable services, including free medical consultations, specialised surgeries, eye examinations, and essential screenings for blood sugar and high blood pressure, along with dental examinations, laboratory tests, and health education.

The Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the management of Marketsquare for its collaboration.

“I thank Marketsquare’s management for partnering the state government on this exemplary initiative. I encourage other corporate organisations to embrace a similar spirit of giving back to society,” Prof. Uche remarked.

Isangediok expressed pride in the turnout, noting that more than 3,000 individuals facing various health challenges received vital medical care.

In total, over 7,000 medical interventions were accomplished, including more than 100 general surgeries, 72 eye surgeries, over 2,000 laboratory investigations, and over 2,000 general consultations.

He emphasized that the initiative is not a one-time event but an ongoing effort to uplift the health of underserved members of Nigerian society in every community where SML operates.

Marketsquare is driven by the vision of providing the most superior shopping experience in the Nigerian market. Giving customers access to trusted brands of groceries at affordable prices, inspiring a modern retail destination to meet their daily needs.