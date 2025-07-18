Jibrin Muhammad Barde: Roll Your Sleeves, Rescue Gombe in 2027

By Jay Eze

For voters tired of traditional politics, Jay Eze writes that Jibrin Barde Muhammad, governorship candidate of the PDP in the last guber election in Gombe State, offers a compelling narrative of hope and empowerment, making him a candidate to beat as the 2027 election approaches.

In the fluctuating tides of Nigerian politics, few figures embody the spirit of grassroots engagement and social empowerment quite like Jibrin Muhammadu Barde.

Once a governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Barde’s journey has not been defined merely by political ambition; instead, it has been characterized by a steadfast commitment to uplifting his constituents.

With a possible and probable recent shift to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), both supporters and political analysts are keenly observing the implications this move may have on the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial elections.

A Champion of the People

Barde’s reputation as a grassroots champion is well-earned. His initiatives have consistently focused on social and economic empowerment, impacting the lives of countless residents in Gombe State.

Through a variety of programs aimed at education, health, and economic sustainability, Barde has set a strong foundation for community development. Notably, his investments in vocational training for youth and women, empower many to gain financial independence, thereby reducing unemployment rates in a state historically plagued by economic challenges.

Barde’s ability to listen to the concerns of ordinary citizens has augmented his appeal. He understands that Gombe’s strength lies not solely in its political structures but in its people. By forging strong relationships within communities, he has fostered a sense of trust, which serves as a vital currency in Nigerian politics—one that goes beyond party loyalties to personal connections and authentic commitment to development.

Strategic Move to the ADC

Barde’s recent alignment with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) represents a strategic pivot that could position him favorably for the 2027 election cycle. While the PDP remains a formidable party in Gombe, the ADC presents an opportunity for Barde to carve out a distinct identity and coalition that resonates with the evolving political landscape of the state.

The ADC’s platform, which emphasizes accountability, grassroots governance, and economic reform, aligns seamlessly with Barde’s established values and the priorities of Gombe’s electorate. By joining a party that champions similar principles, he stands to attract not just his existing base but also new supporters disillusioned with the status quo offered by larger parties.

The Path to Victory in 2027

As the political atmosphere in Nigeria continues to evolve, the ability to unify diverse constituents is paramount for any successful gubernatorial candidate. Jibrin Muhammadu Barde’s grassroots tactics, combined with his shift to the ADC, could very well position him as a formidable contender for the 2027 governorship race.

One of Barde’s significant advantages is his historical understanding of Gombe’s political fabric. His previous candidacy provided him with insights into the electorate’s values, leanings, and needs, assets that are often overlooked by candidates with purely opportunistic motivations. Moreover, the ADC’s relatively nascent presence in Gombe poses a chance for Barde to build the party from the ground up, where he can establish brand loyalty and political allegiance before the elections.

A Beacon of Hope for Gombe

Barde embodies a refreshing approach to Gombe State politics that prioritizes the needs of the people over political ambitions.

As he steps into this new chapter aligned with the ADC, the echoes of grassroots empowerment and social responsibility loom large.

If he harnesses this momentum, Barde could not only transform his political fortunes but, more significantly, usher in an era of development and progress for Gombe State.

For voters tired of traditional politics, Jibrin Barde offers a compelling narrative of hope and empowerment, making him a candidate to watch as the 2027 election approaches.

In a state that yearns for authentic leadership and transformative change, Barde’s journey may just mark the beginning of a new political awakening in Gombe.

*Eze, a journalist and media relations expert, wrote from Lagos