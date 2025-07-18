INEC Extends CVR in Anambra

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued yesterday, said the decision was taken after its regular weekly meeting.

He said the meeting reviewed the ongoing preparation for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election in Anambra State and further update on applications for registration by new political parties.

Olumekun noted: “The commission is pleased with the turnout of registrants in Anambra State and the peaceful conduct of the CVR in all the 326 registration centres in the State.

“As of yesterday, Wednesday 16th July 2025, 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in nine days. On average, the Commission registered over 10,600 voters per day.

“In addition, 12,595 voters applied for transfer of their registration both within and outside the State while 7,061 persons applied for the update of their records or the replacement of their damaged or lost Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

“The CVR in Anambra State ends today. However, in response to appeal from citizens, the Commission hereby extends the exercise for three more days. It will now end on Sunday 20th July 2025.”

Olumekun said thereafter, the commission would display the register for claims and objections by citizens as provided by law, followed by a further clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

He explained that subsequently, the detailed breakdown of the new registrants by age, gender, occupation and disability will be published for public information.

According to him, “at this preliminary stage, 56,017 (58 per cent) of new registrants are female while 50,429 (52.48 per cent) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Meanwhile, the commission has received five more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

Olumekun disclosed that this brings the number received so far to 134.

He stressed that the details of the new associations, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships are published on the commission’s website and other platforms for public information.

The National commissioner said the Commission will continue to keep the citizens up to date on all its activities.