FCT: NACAT, HPBLEF Lead Grassroots Campaign Against Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking

In a bold move to combat the rising tide of drug abuse and human trafficking in Nigeria, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), in collaboration with Handle Pro Bono Links and Empowerment Foundation (HPBLEF), Thursday, led a grassroots sensitisation campaign across key communities in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative, organised by HPBLEF to mark the International Day of Criminal Justice, was aimed at educating residents, especially traditional leaders, youths, and women, on the dangers of these societal vices and to encourage community-based solutions.

The outreach, which kicked off at Demonstration Junction in Gwagwalada, drew a crowd of locals who were eager to engage with the campaign team.

The delegation later paid a courtesy call to the Aguma Palace, where they met with the paramount ruler of the area along with district heads and traditional titleholders.

Speaking during the visit, a developmental researcher with NACAT, Paul Utebor, described the situation as dire.

“Drug abuse has become a silent killer in our communities. It does not just destroy individuals, it rips apart the fabric of families and destabilises society.

“This campaign is not just an awareness drive. It is a call to action for every father, mother, leader, and youth to rise and protect our future”, he said.

The paramount ruler of Aguma, HRM Alh. Muhammad Magaji, while commending the initiative, said the message was timely and necessary.

“We are grateful that NACAT and HPBLEF have come here today. We, as traditional leaders, will carry this message to our wards. This is our collective responsibility,” he assured.

From Aguma, the campaign team proceeded to Dagiri, where they were warmly received by Chief Ahmed Saidu Ndako, the Maiangwa of the community.

Addressing a mixed gathering of women and youth at the palace grounds, Miss Joy Tomo, NACAT’s Programme Manager, exposed the dangerous tricks deployed by human traffickers.

“Traffickers target poor communities like ours. They come with promises of jobs abroad or in the cities. But what they don’t tell you is that many of these victims end up in slavery, prostitution, and exploitative labour. That’s why knowledge is power and it is the best form of protection,” he said.

Tomo also shared practical ways people can identify red flags and avoid being lured.

Her message particularly resonated with young girls and mothers in the audience, many of whom asked questions and shared concerns about their children’s safety.

The final stop of the sensitisation train was Angwandodo, where elders and youth convened at the palace of the community leader to listen to the delegation. Discussions centred around the urgent need to unite as a people against the threats posed by trafficking and drug abuse.

In her address, Ms Oboh Christy, Chairperson and Founder of HPBLEF, cautioned community members against engaging in criminal acts, noting that ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“We offer free legal services for the vulnerable, but we also educate people so they don’t fall into the trap of the law in the first place.

“We also take gender-based violence very seriously. Domestic abuse is a crime, and we will ensure the law catches up with any offender,” she said.

She added that the HPBLEF’s pro bono legal services were available to help women, the aged, and economically disadvantaged citizens access justice.