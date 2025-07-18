Etsu Nupe: Don’t Leave Security to the Government Alone

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has challenged Nigerians not to leave the security of the country to the government alone, insisting that security is everybody’s business.

Speaking against the backdrop of the increasing spate of insecurity across the country, Alhaji Abubakar tasked Nigerians to brace up and support the security agencies to surmount the escalating insecurity in the country

The monarch, who was exchanging views with the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Abubakar Elleman, in his palace in Bida, declared that: “All the citizens, including myself, owe it a duty to assist the various security agencies in ensuring that they function effectively and diligently to ensure that Nigerians go to their beds with their two eyes closed.”

The Etsu Nupe stressed the urgent need for stakeholders to unite, pool resources together, and re-strategise on how best to confront the challenges of growing threats of banditry, kidnapping and other security concerns in society.

Abubakar submitted that due to the increasing security issues being faced, there is an urgent need for Nigerians to look inwards, come together, contribute resources, and re-strategise on how to tackle security challenges facing the country.

He promised the support of the traditional institution in the state to the police and other sister security agencies in order to carry out their assignments, commending men of the Niger State Police Command for “doing so much, with so little.”

Earlier, the police boss urged the people of the state to continue giving useful information to the police to sustain the fight against crimes in the state.

Elleman also solicited the prayers of the emir and other traditional rulers in the state in the light of the ongoing security challenges facing the state.