Buhari’s Burial: Adebayo Lauds Tinubu’s Statesmanship

The leader and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the way and manner he handled the state burial of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commendation was contained in his verified X handle, @Pres_Adebayo on Friday.

He said: “Politics aside, I would be remiss if I failed to commend @officialABAT for the statesmanship exhibited in the dignified and nationalistic mourning protocols and burial ceremonies of our most illustrious late President @MBuhari.”

He said President Tinubu performed his duties as Head of State in the most exemplary manner that reassures Nigerians that duty, honour and respect could still be applied in the country’s public life.

Recalling his often maintained position about the mandates of the president, he said: “I have always said that the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has three broad mandates: Head of State, Chief Executive and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Tinubu performed his Head of State duties by mourning with the bereaved. He performed his Commander-in-Chief duty by leading our gallant armed forces in a befitting state funeral for his predecessor. Kudos”

Despite the commendation, Adebayo noted that there are many issues that he disagrees with about Tinubu’s government, which he continues to speak against another day, but noted that in the issue of Buhari’s burial, he has made Nigeria proud.

“There are too many other issues on which I genuinely and meritoriously disagree with President Tinubu and numerous failures of leadership under his watch.

“We will resume the trenches from tomorrow. But, on the handling of the state burial of the late President Buhari, Mr President have done our great nation proud.

“May Almighty Allah SWT forgive Muhammadu Buhari his shortcomings and grant him Aljaana Firdaus. Thank you President Tinubu. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.